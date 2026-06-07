UP Alliance Rift Erupts Over Kamlesh Bind Encounter Remarks

Sanjay Nishad (L) & Surya Pratap Shahi (R) |

Lucknow: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after senior BJP leader and former state minister Surya Pratap Shahi responded sharply to Nishad Party chief and cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad over his remarks concerning the Kamlesh Bind encounter case.

The dispute began after Sanjay Nishad questioned aspects of the police action and expressed concerns regarding the encounter, triggering a debate within the ruling alliance. Reacting to the comments, Shahi said issues related to law and order should be handled strictly according to facts and legal procedures rather than political considerations.

Shahi emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government has maintained a clear policy on crime and criminal activities and that law enforcement agencies are empowered to act within the framework of the law. He stated that any incident involving police action is subject to established legal scrutiny and should not be viewed through a political lens.

The BJP leader also underlined that the state government remains committed to ensuring justice and public safety. He said that the administration’s priority is to maintain law and order and that confidence in investigative and judicial processes must be preserved. The exchange of statements has attracted significant attention, as both leaders are part of the ruling alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Political observers believe the disagreement highlights differing viewpoints within the coalition on sensitive law-and-order issues.

Opposition parties have also seized upon the controversy, accusing the ruling alliance of sending mixed signals on governance matters. Meanwhile, supporters of both leaders have defended their respective positions, intensifying the political debate.

As discussions continue, the Kamlesh Bind encounter case remains in focus, with the latest war of words adding a new political dimension to an issue that has already generated widespread public and media attention across the state.