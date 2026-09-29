Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Launches PRAGATI-50 Initiative To Develop 50 Model Cities For Swachhata In New Delhi Today | File Pic

In pursuance to directions of the Hon’ble Prime Minister during the 51st PRAGATI meeting, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has identified 50 model cities under the PRAGATI-50 initiative for demonstrating a higher benchmark of ‘Swachhata’ through targeted, KPI-based action and by leveraging intensive and technology-enabled monitoring within the framework of Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0.

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal emphasized: “These 50 cities across 24 states will emerge as clean role‑model cities for the rest of the country, by going beyond their routine sanitation work to demonstrate sustained, high-performance parameters of visible cleanliness. We have ensured inclusion of major cities, cities of cultural importance, high tourism destinations and economic centres. The initiative aims to drive visible improvements in urban cleanliness, solid waste management, used water management, sanitation, and citizen participation through a structured framework of monitoring and review within a defined timeframe. Progress will be continuously reviewed through outcome‑based assessments and tech‑enabled monitoring. I will personally chair review meetings every other month to track the advancement of these cities.”

In his remarks, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, said that over the past decade, Swachhata has evolved from a people’s movement into a way of life.

Referring to the launch of the new model cities initiative, Shri Sahu said that it would help cities achieve the goal of Garbage Free Cities within a stipulated timeframe and enable them to emerge as role models for other urban centres. He called upon States and Urban Local Bodies to prepare micro-level action plans and ensure their swift and effective implementation.

Highlighting the growing convergence of youth power and technology, the Minister noted that India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. He added that the launch of the third cohort in collaboration with IIT Kanpur also marks the achievement of the national target of onboarding and incubating 75 startups under the Mission.

The Secretary, Department of Urban Development (DoUD), MoHUA, Sh. Satendra Singh said that the efforts will be made towards ensuring better citizen experience and holistic service delivery. He highlighted that the initiative adopts “City as a Whole’” approach, ensuring all stakeholders, partners; Urban Local Bodies are included in the planning and implementation.

To ensure efficient monitoring, a Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) -like digital review mechanism has been established on the Swachhatam Portal. Officers from the Ministry will be assigned specific cities for regular supervision and handholding.

Recognizing that sustainable urban transformation hinges on building capacities and continuous learning, SBM‑U has empowered stakeholders with technical guidelines, model designs, and targeted advisories. During the programme, to further support the on-ground implementation of projects, Standard Operating Procedure for Establishment of Secondary Collection Centre for Construction & Demolition Waste (C&D) and Guidelines for Source Segregation of Municipal Solid Waste mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 were released.

Swachh Bharat Test Bed & Innovation Centre : The Mission has consistently positioned research and innovation as the driving force of Swachhata. In collaboration with CSIR‑CMERI, MoHUA launched the Swachh Bharat Test Bed & Innovation Centre at Durgapur, a national facility for research, product development, testing, validation, certification, and capacity building in sanitation technologies.

The third cohort of startups : Over the past decade, SBM–Urban has shifted from conventional waste management to cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions. The Mission has engaged 75 startups across the waste value chain to accelerate innovation. Riding the wave of entrepreneurial momentum, MoHUA in collaboration with the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, has launched the third cohort of startups focused on pioneering solutions in sanitation and waste management. With 13 startups joining Cohort 3, the initiative is fast-tracking cleaner, tech-driven urban solutions.

Dedicated WhatsApp channel : Taking the Swachhata App—an important interface for citizens to register complaints and seek grievance redressal—a step further, a dedicated WhatsApp channel has been launched to make it easier for citizens to lodge their complaints and actively contribute to keeping their cities clean.

The Swachhata Behaviour Change Digital Kosh- a digital repository bringing together Ideas, Creatives, Campaigns and Resources to strengthen behaviour change for a cleaner and more sustainable India was launched by Union Minister, Shri Manohar Lal. The platform will provide States, ULBs and stakeholders with ready-to-use communication resources, innovative campaign ideas and advocacy materials —enabling knowledge sharing, replication and citizen-centric communication to make Swachhata a habit and a way of life.

Reduce Reuse and Recycle (RRR): As part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, Union Minister, Shri Manohar Lal inaugurated a Reduce Reuse and Recycle (RRR) Centre at Sankalp Bhawan, New Delhi. It envisaged as the first such centre in a Union Ministry office. The initiative will promote sustainable consumption, reuse, resource recovery and circularity in government workplaces.

A pivotal leap in India’s urban sanitation journey — MoHUA is driving innovation, peer learning, and capacity building to shape resilient, future‑ready cities. As India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the path ahead is clear: garbage‑free cities powered by scientific waste management, circular economy, and sustainable urban systems.