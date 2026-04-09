Under The Leadership Of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Has Become The Top State In Procurement Through The Gem Portal

Lucknow: The transparent policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have presented Uttar Pradesh as a role model before the country. Whether it is the procurement of sugarcane, wheat, rice and other agricultural produce from farmers, or purchases related to the diverse needs of government departments, Yogi government has set high standards of transparency. As a result, most government departments in the state have ensured their purchases through the GeM portal, placing Uttar Pradesh ahead of other states.
In FY 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh set an example for other states in procurement through the GeM portal. Securing the top position in the country, Uttar Pradesh made purchases worth ₹22,337 crore through the GeM portal during this period.
Among all departments in the state, the Urban Development Department had the highest share, making purchases worth ₹3,606 crore through the portal. Appreciating Uttar Pradesh’s GeM procurement policy, the Government of India has declared the state a role model in transparent procurement.
Uttar Pradesh Becomes a Model for Other States
FY 2025-26: UP Tops GeM Portal Procurement
State - Total Procurement (₹ crore)
Uttar Pradesh - 22,337
Gujarat - 14,009
Maharashtra - 6,113
Delhi - 4,278
Chhattisgarh - 3,935
Bihar - 3,611
Madhya Pradesh - 2,900
Jammu & Kashmir - 2,653
Jharkhand - 2,647
Assam - 2,494
Top 10 Departments of UP in GeM Procurement (FY 2025-26)
Department - Total Procurement (₹ crore)
Urban Development Department - 3,606
Medical Education - 2,973
Medical Health & Family Welfare - 2,498
Home Department - 1,852
Energy Department - 1,192
Animal Husbandry Department - 1,139
Basic Education Department - 812
Rural Development - 755
Secondary Education - 560
Women & Child Development Department - 450
Growing Trust of Buyers Year After Year
Procurement from Women Entrepreneurs
2020-21: ₹467 crore
2021-22: ₹734 crore
2022-23: ₹1,603 crore
2023-24: ₹2,583 crore
2024-25: ₹3,310 crore
2025-26: ₹4,755 crore
Procurement from SC/ST Entrepreneurs
2020-21: ₹54 crore
2021-22: ₹119 crore
2022-23: ₹261 crore
2023-24: ₹438 crore
2024-25: ₹507 crore
2025-26: ₹752 crore
Procurement from Startups through GeM
2020-21: ₹261 crore
2021-22: ₹785 crore
2022-23: ₹1,108 crore
2023-24: ₹2,435 crore
2024-25: ₹2,139 crore
2025-26: ₹3,203 crore
Procurement from MSMEs through GeM
2020-21: ₹3,978 crore
2021-22: ₹8,643 crore
2022-23: ₹13,376 crore
2023-24: ₹18,230 crore
2024-25: ₹21,275 crore
2025-26: ₹27,235 crore
Rising Business of UP Sellers on GeM
2020-21: ₹5,770 crore
2021-22: ₹14,792 crore
2022-23: ₹20,910 crore
2023-24: ₹29,232 crore
2024-25: ₹33,536 crore
2025-26: ₹42,654 crore
Quote
“In accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all departments are being encouraged to make purchases through the GeM portal. Positive results of this initiative are also visible. In FY 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh made the highest procurement through the GeM portal, setting an example for other states.”
-Krishna Murari, IRSS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GeM