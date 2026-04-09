Under The Leadership Of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Has Become The Top State In Procurement Through The Gem Portal |

Lucknow: The transparent policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have presented Uttar Pradesh as a role model before the country. Whether it is the procurement of sugarcane, wheat, rice and other agricultural produce from farmers, or purchases related to the diverse needs of government departments, Yogi government has set high standards of transparency. As a result, most government departments in the state have ensured their purchases through the GeM portal, placing Uttar Pradesh ahead of other states.

In FY 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh set an example for other states in procurement through the GeM portal. Securing the top position in the country, Uttar Pradesh made purchases worth ₹22,337 crore through the GeM portal during this period.

Among all departments in the state, the Urban Development Department had the highest share, making purchases worth ₹3,606 crore through the portal. Appreciating Uttar Pradesh’s GeM procurement policy, the Government of India has declared the state a role model in transparent procurement.

Uttar Pradesh Becomes a Model for Other States

FY 2025-26: UP Tops GeM Portal Procurement

State - Total Procurement (₹ crore)

Uttar Pradesh - 22,337

Gujarat - 14,009

Maharashtra - 6,113

Delhi - 4,278

Chhattisgarh - 3,935

Bihar - 3,611

Madhya Pradesh - 2,900

Jammu & Kashmir - 2,653

Jharkhand - 2,647

Assam - 2,494

Top 10 Departments of UP in GeM Procurement (FY 2025-26)

Department - Total Procurement (₹ crore)

Urban Development Department - 3,606

Medical Education - 2,973

Medical Health & Family Welfare - 2,498

Home Department - 1,852

Energy Department - 1,192

Animal Husbandry Department - 1,139

Basic Education Department - 812

Rural Development - 755

Secondary Education - 560

Women & Child Development Department - 450

Growing Trust of Buyers Year After Year

Procurement from Women Entrepreneurs

2020-21: ₹467 crore

2021-22: ₹734 crore

2022-23: ₹1,603 crore

2023-24: ₹2,583 crore

2024-25: ₹3,310 crore

2025-26: ₹4,755 crore

Procurement from SC/ST Entrepreneurs

2020-21: ₹54 crore

2021-22: ₹119 crore

2022-23: ₹261 crore

2023-24: ₹438 crore

2024-25: ₹507 crore

2025-26: ₹752 crore

Procurement from Startups through GeM

2020-21: ₹261 crore

2021-22: ₹785 crore

2022-23: ₹1,108 crore

2023-24: ₹2,435 crore

2024-25: ₹2,139 crore

2025-26: ₹3,203 crore

Procurement from MSMEs through GeM

2020-21: ₹3,978 crore

2021-22: ₹8,643 crore

2022-23: ₹13,376 crore

2023-24: ₹18,230 crore

2024-25: ₹21,275 crore

2025-26: ₹27,235 crore

Rising Business of UP Sellers on GeM

2020-21: ₹5,770 crore

2021-22: ₹14,792 crore

2022-23: ₹20,910 crore

2023-24: ₹29,232 crore

2024-25: ₹33,536 crore

2025-26: ₹42,654 crore

Quote

“In accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all departments are being encouraged to make purchases through the GeM portal. Positive results of this initiative are also visible. In FY 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh made the highest procurement through the GeM portal, setting an example for other states.”

-Krishna Murari, IRSS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GeM