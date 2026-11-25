Birth asphyxia was identified as the cause of 282 newborn deaths at Bareilly District Women’s Hospital over three months | File Photo

Bareilly, November 25, 2026: A disturbing picture of newborn mortality has emerged from the District Women’s Hospital in Bareilly, where 282 infants died within three months due to birth asphyxia, a condition caused by inadequate oxygen supply during or immediately after birth. According to the hospital report, the deaths occurred among babies admitted to its Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) since September.

Of the 282 newborns, 113 were born at the hospital, while 169 were referred from other healthcare facilities. Doctors said referred babies accounted for a higher number of deaths, as many arrived in critical condition with breathing difficulties and severe oxygen deprivation.

Risk Factors And Medical Causes

Medical experts identified prolonged labour, compression or entanglement of the umbilical cord, premature separation of the placenta, maternal infections, excessive bleeding, high blood pressure and premature delivery as potential risk factors.

Dr. Seema Singh, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician at the hospital, explained that birth asphyxia occurs when a newborn's brain and body do not receive sufficient oxygen. Severe oxygen deprivation can damage vital organs and brain cells, sometimes proving fatal.

Importance Of Timely Care

She stressed the importance of regular antenatal check-ups, early identification of high-risk pregnancies and continuous monitoring of the baby's heartbeat during delivery. Hospitals must also ensure trained medical staff, oxygen support, essential equipment and timely referral facilities.

Dr. Tribhuvan Prasad, Chief Medical Superintendent, said referred newborns accounted for a larger share of the deaths. The hospital is also educating expectant mothers through its outpatient department about timely medical examinations and institutional deliveries to reduce newborn mortality.

The figures underline the urgent need for improved maternal care, safe delivery practices and stronger neonatal emergency services.

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