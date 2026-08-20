Traditional Skills Of Backward Classes To Get A New Recognition Under Yogi Govt, Deliberations On Formation Of ‘Shri Anna Kala Board’ | X

The State Backward Classes Commission has taken an important initiative towards taking forward the Yogi Government’s policies for the social and economic empowerment of backward classes in Uttar Pradesh. At the monthly meeting of the Commission, detailed discussions were held on the proposal to constitute the Shri Anna Kala Board, keeping in mind the interests of artisans belonging to the Bhurji, Bhojwal and Bhadbhuja communities, who traditionally roast grains.

The objective of constituting the Board is to provide protection to people associated with traditional skills, while also providing them access to modern technology, training, loans, subsidies and better markets.

The meeting was chaired by State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Rajesh Verma at the Commission’s office in Lucknow. Discussions were also held on the effective implementation of various development and welfare schemes being operated for the backward classes and ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

While considering the letter received by the Commission from S.K. Singhania, discussions were held on the proposal to constitute the Shri Anna Kala Board for people belonging to the Bhurji, Bhojwal and Bhadbhuja communities, who traditionally roast grains.

Under the proposal, work can be undertaken to preserve the skills of people associated with this traditional business, connect them with food processing, promote skill development, provide easy loans and subsidies, and make markets available for their products. The concept of constituting the Shri Anna Kala Board is being viewed in connection with Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh and government schemes such as One District One Product.

At the meeting, a letter submitted by the Vishwakarma Ekikaran Abhiyan Sanstha regarding ensuring the participation of the Vishwakarma community in power was also considered. It was decided that information regarding the formation of the Vishwakarma Kalyan Aayog/Vishwakarma Skill Development Board would be obtained from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana and presented before the Commission. The Commission’s Secretary was directed to take necessary action in this regard.

Commission Chairman Rajesh Verma stated, "Complaints received by the Commission from Other Backward Classes are being disposed of promptly. The state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of the schemes being run by the state government reach every section of society, particularly the backward classes. Modern technology should be used in the implementation of schemes to ensure that every eligible person receives the benefits of the schemes."

Commission Vice Chairman Surya Prakash Pal, Vice Chairman Sohan Lal Shrimali, along with members of the Commission, were present at the meeting.