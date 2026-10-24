The World To Witness ‘Navya Ayodhya’ Through Colours And Reels At Deepotsav | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is preparing to showcase Ayodhya’s cultural heritage, historical grandeur and transformation to the world through colours and creativity at Deepotsav-2026. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is organising painting and reel-making competitions to provide art enthusiasts and creative talents from across the country an opportunity to present the traditions, prominent landmarks, development initiatives and grandeur of Deepotsav in their own distinctive styles.

People of all age groups can participate in both competitions. The last date for submission of entries is November 2. The winners will be felicitated in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya has emerged as a symbol of India's faith, culture and glorious heritage. The painting and reel-making competitions under Deepotsav-2026 would provide a powerful platform for young people and creative talents to showcase Ayodhya's transformation, its development journey and the grandeur of Sanatan culture to the world."

“Our objective is to take the cultural heritage and development journey of Ram Nagari to every household through modern technology and creativity, while further strengthening its identity on the global stage,” he added.

The theme of the painting competition is ‘Celebrating Ayodhya Through Art’. Participants will be required to create original paintings using watercolours. The artwork may depict Ayodhya's heritage, cultural traditions, historical and religious sites, its new development landscape or the grandeur of Deepotsav.

The paintings must be original and suitable for public display. Previously published, copied or artificial intelligence (AI)-generated artworks will not be accepted. Entries that are unrelated to the theme or contain misleading or objectionable content will also be disqualified.

The theme of the reel-making competition is ‘Ayodhya in a New Light’. Participants must create original reels lasting between 30 and 60 seconds. The videos should offer glimpses of Ayodhya's development, its ancient cultural heritage and the grand celebrations planned for Deepotsav-2026. The reels must be engaging, clear and suitable for public display.

Participants must use copyright-free resources for music, visuals and other creative content incorporated into their videos. Plagiarism, the unauthorised use of copyrighted material, and misleading, objectionable or off-topic submissions will not be accepted. Entries that rely excessively on AI-generated content will also be deemed ineligible.

Those interested in participating in either the painting or reel-making competition can apply by scanning the designated QR code or clicking on the relevant link.

Painting competition

Click here to apply https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Xe32PrX_AVhK_W51G19hY9Zc5IFWqvxArSHxzQqqp9U/edit

Reel-making competition

Click here to apply https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1miXQMb611-gZ8HOMeLlgtpUTTY2-BZugs3O8MPtwfkw/edit

The last date for submission of entries is November 2.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism, Culture and Charitable Affairs Department, said, "Through Deepotsav-2026, the government aims to take Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage, spiritual significance and remarkable development journey to audiences across the country and the world through creative expression. The painting and reel-making competitions would encourage public participation while providing the younger generation with an opportunity to reconnect with its cultural roots."

He expressed confidence that creative talents from across the country, through their imagination and innovation, would play a significant role in bringing Ayodhya's glorious traditions and the grandeur of Deepotsav to global prominence.