Take Benefits Of Japanese Technology To Small Farmers, Reduce Costs And Boost Productivity: Shivraj Singh Chouhan | X / @_InvestUP

New Delhi: At the UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026, organised with the objective of giving new momentum to investment, technology and industrial cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized taking the benefits of Japanese technology and expertise in the agriculture sector to Indian farmers. He also described Uttar Pradesh as a strong destination for investment by Japanese companies.

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He informed, "The partnership between India and Japan should not remain limited to investment, but its benefits should reach farmers, youth and the rural economy. India has a vast market, a large young population and immense potential in the agriculture sector. In such a situation, technical and industrial cooperation with Japan can open the doors to new possibilities in agriculture."

He urged Japanese industries and institutions to develop such technology and machinery that would be useful and easily accessible even to small and marginal farmers.

The Union Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong destination for global investment due to its large consumer market, skilled human resources, better connectivity, rapidly developing infrastructure and investment-friendly policies. Japan is a special and important partner of Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Japan has further strengthened relations between both sides. Uttar Pradesh possesses the strength of power, tradition, talent, infrastructure, investment, innovation and the potential of a large market."

Calling upon the Japanese industry, he stated that by bringing together Japan's technological expertise and Uttar Pradesh's talent and market potential, unlimited new opportunities for employment, innovation and sustainable growth can be created.

The Agriculture Minister stated, "Today there is a need for such technology that increases farmers' productivity, reduces water consumption and production costs, and increases farmers' income. The direct benefit of research conducted in the agriculture sector should reach the fields. Research should not remain limited to papers, but should be transformed into such products and technology that farmers can easily adopt."

The Union Minister also emphasized connecting village youth with agricultural technology.

He stated, "Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities can be created for rural youth in the operation, maintenance and businesses associated with new agricultural machinery and technology. This will make the youth of villages not merely spectators of the development journey, but active participants in it."

He also called upon Japan to cooperate in making India a global centre in the field of agricultural technology. He stated that better coordination between agriculture and manufacturing can help develop useful technology for farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the relations between India and Japan as a strong partnership between not only two countries but also two cultures.

He stated, "India's spiritual and cultural strength and Japan's technological efficiency and industrial capability can together pave a new path of development. India's partnership with Japan should not be viewed only from the perspective of investment. Long-term cooperation in the fields of technology, innovation, skill development, manufacturing and employment should be an important part of it."

It is noteworthy that UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026 is being organised from August 18 to 23 in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. More than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers are participating in it. At UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026, investment opportunities are being presented to Japanese companies in areas such as advanced technology, green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, automotive components, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism.