Taiwan's Creative Sensor Inc. Chairperson Eugene Huang Pays Courtesy Visit To UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X - CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, November 23: Chairperson of Taiwan's leading technology company, Creative Sensor Inc., Eugene Huang, along with his delegation, paid a courtesy visit to CM Yogi Adityanath today at his official residence. During the meeting, Eugene Huang proposed an investment of approximately ₹1,141 crore (USD 122 million) in advanced electronics and sensor manufacturing in UP.

During the meeting, Eugene Huang praised the improved law and order, transparent working system, and investment-friendly policies of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He stated, "Rapid development of world-class infrastructure in UP and creation of a positive environment for industries have significantly strengthened global investors' confidence in the state. Our company is excited to become a part of UP's development journey by establishing an important manufacturing unit here."

Welcoming Eugene Huang and the delegation of Creative Sensor Inc. to the state, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the proposed investment. CM stated, "Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as the country's most preferred investment destination, and the state government will extend all possible support to promote the advanced electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state." Referring to Taiwan City, which is being developed over 300 acres in the YEIDA region, and the semiconductor unit, he assured the delegation that the state government's policies are entirely industry-friendly and that the government stands with investors at every step to ensure their convenience and security. CM said establishing this unit would open doors to immense opportunities for ITI-trained youth.

Creative Sensor Inc., headquartered in Taipei (Taiwan), was established in 1998 and has been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 2005. The company specializes in image sensors, camera and infrared sensor modules, precision electronics, and AI-enabled image processing and industrial inspection solutions. Creative Sensor Inc.'s proposed project will generate more than 1,150 new jobs in the state, including more than 200 high-skilled roles for local engineers and management professionals. This investment will help Uttar Pradesh become more integrated into the global electronics supply chain and boost technology localization.