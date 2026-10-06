Swiss President Guy Parmelin Visits Noida International Airport With 65-Member Delegation, Inspects Jewar Facilities | X

Noida/Lucknow, October 6: Yogi Government's policy of making Uttar Pradesh a major center of global investment and modern industrial development took on an international dimension today when Swiss President Guy Bernard Parmelin arrived at Noida International Airport, Jewar, with a delegation of about 65 members. The visit is seen as important for further strengthening cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Switzerland in the economic, technical, and aviation sectors.

At Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh Government's IT and Electronics Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department, and IIDC Deepak Kumar and Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP Vijay Kiran Anand welcomed President Guy Bernard Parmelin and his delegation on behalf of the UP Government, presenting them with traditional angvastram.

Yogi Government has made better connectivity, modern infrastructure and an investment-friendly environment the key foundations of its development policy in Uttar Pradesh. Noida International Airport is an important part of this broader vision. The airport being developed at Jewar has the potential to connect western Uttar Pradesh with global air connectivity while also giving new momentum to industrial, business and investment activities in the region.

Swiss President's visit to Jewar Airport is also significant because a subsidiary of the Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG has developed the airport. This has opened a new opportunity for cooperation between the two sides regarding this important infrastructure project built with Swiss technical expertise and investment in Uttar Pradesh.

The visit began at the NIA Office, where the airport was presented in the Avni Board Room. During this, President Guy Bernard Parmelin also addressed the delegation. Thereafter, lunch was organized in the courtyard of airport premises amid the strains of Indian music and a group photograph was also taken. Subsequently, the delegation was divided into two groups. President Guy Parmelin, his wife, and selected officials went for a special inspection of the airside and the ATC Tower. Meanwhile, the other members of delegation conducted a detailed inspection of various airport facilities, including the terminal, security area, boarding gates, apron and baggage reclaim. The delegation departed from the airport at around 2 pm.

The 65-member Swiss delegation included the President's wife, the Swiss Ambassador, members of the National Council, State Secretaries, and around 40 industrialists. The delegation's presence made the visit significant not only for the airport inspection but also for potential economic and industrial cooperation. UP Government's investment promotion policies and continuous efforts in the IT and electronics sector have created an investment-friendly environment in the state for global companies. In this context, the Swiss President's visit to Jewar could further strengthen the potential for future cooperation and investment in IT, electronics, technology, and related sectors, as well as aviation.