State Govt Committed To The Respect, Self-Reliance & Empowerment Of Women: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Chamoli, November 17, 2026: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Matrushakti Sammelan organised at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district on Tuesday. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister received a grand welcome through traditional musical instruments, a Kalash Yatra and an elaborate roadshow. Thousands of women present at the venue showered flower petals on him and extended a warm welcome. The Chief Minister reciprocated by greeting everyone with folded hands. On the occasion, District Magistrate Shri Gaurav Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a handmade painting depicting the Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra.

Addressing the Matrushakti Sammelan, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that women are the foundation of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. They provide direction to society, shape its future and make a significant contribution to nation-building through their capabilities. He said that it is impossible to imagine life and development in the hills without the contribution of women.

The Chief Minister said that the historic Chipko Movement, which originated in the land of Chamoli, conveyed the message of environmental conservation to the entire world. The extraordinary courage, struggle and dedication towards nature demonstrated by Gaura Devi and her fellow women continue to inspire everyone.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, several significant initiatives have been undertaken to ensure the safety, dignity and economic empowerment of women. The Ujjwala Yojana has freed women from the hardships of cooking over traditional smoky chulhas, while various initiatives have connected them with the banking system and strengthened their financial independence. Today, benefits under several public welfare schemes are being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts without the involvement of intermediaries.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also continuously working towards making women economically self-reliant and empowered. Women have been provided 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs and 33 per cent reservation in cooperative societies, opening up new opportunities for leadership, employment and self-reliance. Uttarakhand has also become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, ensuring the safety, dignity and equal rights of women. In addition, rural women are being economically empowered by connecting them with Self-Help Groups.

The Chief Minister informed that over the past four years, financial assistance exceeding ₹3 crore has been provided to women belonging to more than 900 extremely poor families across the nine development blocks of Chamoli district. The state government’s endeavour is to stand by every girl as a guardian, from her birth to her higher education and journey towards self-reliance. Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, financial assistance of ₹11,000 is provided on the birth of a girl child, while ₹51,000 is provided for higher education after she passes Class 12.

He said that through the Baeni-Bhuli Scheme, more than five lakh women across the state will receive financial support. Under the scheme, incentive amounts will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in two instalments. The first instalment will be released in December.

The Chief Minister honoured women who have made outstanding contributions in various fields and encouraged their efforts. He felicitated Smt. Uttara Devi, President of the Mahila Mangal Dal, Maidthaili, and Smt. Meena Devi, President of the Mahila Mangal Dal, Pakhi, for their contributions to tree plantation, small savings, voluntary labour and anti-drug awareness programmes. Smt. Bhuvana Devi was honoured for beekeeping, Smt. Rameshwari Devi for polyhouse and open-field farming, Smt. Usha Devi for preparing bamboo-based products, and Smt. Leela Devi for promoting natural farming.

Additionally, Smt. Maheshwari Devi, Smt. Anusuya Kunwar and Smt. Bimla Devi were honoured for their outstanding contributions to agriculture. Nisha and Swati Badwal were felicitated for their achievements in sports. Nirja, Rameshwari Devi and Anita Devi were recognised for their achievements as Lakhpati Didis. Anshika, Riya, Siya and Vandana Rai, who secured more than 75 per cent marks in the High School Examination 2025-26, were also honoured. Poetess Surabhi Devi and Mangal Geet singer Nanda Sati were felicitated on the occasion.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques and financial assistance to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes implemented by different departments. Smt. Manju Devi and Smt. Sunita Devi were provided benefits under the Polyhouse Scheme. In the agriculture sector, Smt. Anusuya Kunwar and Smt. Bimla Devi were honoured with the District-level Kisan Bhushan Award for millet production. Smt. Diwani Devi and Shri Suraj Lal were provided assistance under the Atal Awas Yojana, while Smt. Sarojini Devi received benefits under the Scheduled Caste Daughter’s Marriage Grant Scheme. Beneficiaries Smt. Uma Devi and Smt. Samudra Devi also received assistance through the Animal Husbandry Department.

Giving fresh momentum to development in Chamoli district, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated a total of 30 development projects. These included the foundation laying of 16 projects costing ₹13,358.76 lakh (approximately ₹133.59 crore) and the inauguration of 14 projects costing ₹1,618.23 lakh (approximately ₹16.18 crore). Thus, development projects worth a total of ₹14,976.99 lakh (approximately ₹149.77 crore) were dedicated to the district.

Major Projects for Which Foundation Stones Were Laid

Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid, the Provincial Division of the Public Works Department (PWD), Gopeshwar, will undertake the construction of a motor road from Bambudhar via Mool Village Chhinka to Malla Nauri in Dasholi at a cost of ₹226.56 lakh; construction of the Ghursal-Saikot motor road at ₹88.82 lakh; reconstruction of the damaged stretch of the Gopeshwar-Devrakhodora-Ghingharan motor road at ₹187.50 lakh; construction of a 92.156-metre-span motor bridge at Govindghat at a cost of ₹1,668 lakh; construction of the Pipalkoti-Math-Matheda motor road at ₹128.64 lakh; and one-time maintenance of the Upper Chamoli-Khainuri motor road at ₹263.85 lakh.

Under the Construction Division, Tharali, foundation stones were laid for improvement and blacktopping works associated with the Maa Nanda Devi Raj Jat route, including the Gwaldam-Nandkeshari motor road at a cost of ₹1,506.17 lakh and the Tharali-Deval-Mundoli-Wan motor road at a cost of ₹3,269 lakh.

Under the Construction Division, Gauchar, the projects included the extension of the Jaikandi-Sirtoli motor road at ₹108.96 lakh; building maintenance at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Khainoli, at ₹12.07 lakh; construction of a boundary wall and approach road at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Kanol, at ₹35.11 lakh; construction of the Hapla-Masauli to Gudam Nail motor road at ₹1,098.76 lakh; construction of the Pokhari-Harishankar to Thailithala Bend motor road at ₹556.48 lakh; construction of the Dhar Dungri-Maikhura to Niwari motor road at ₹1,401.31 lakh; construction of the Karnaprayag-Nauti to Chaundli Lyutha motor road at ₹664.96 lakh; and construction of the Jaikandi-Gwad motor road connecting to the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at a cost of ₹2,147.50 lakh.

14 Development Projects Inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 14 completed development projects across various areas. These included blacktopping of a 250-metre motor road leading to Shileshwar Shiv Temple at a cost of ₹17.92 lakh; construction of Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) at Gauchar and Urgam at ₹50 lakh each; construction of a library at Government Inter College, Pokhari, at ₹29.75 lakh; and construction of an art and craft room at ₹22.68 lakh.

Other inaugurated projects included a biology laboratory at Government Inter College, Pogatha, at ₹26.77 lakh; a science laboratory at Deval at ₹26.77 lakh; a chemistry laboratory at Nandasain at ₹26.77 lakh; construction of a workshop and work shed at ITI Gopeshwar at ₹867.571 lakh; boundary wall and maintenance works at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Deval, at ₹27.18 lakh; and construction of an Ayurvedic Hospital building at Bagna at ₹123.18 lakh.

The projects also included construction of four classrooms at Government Inter College, Mandoli, at ₹105.21 lakh; four classrooms and toilets at Government Inter College, Narayanbagar, at ₹109.02 lakh; and three laboratories, one classroom and a toilet block at Government Inter College, Tharali, at ₹135.38 lakh.

Additionally, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the improvement and construction of the Helang-Dungri-Barosi motor road, the Gopeshwar-Pokhari motor road and the Trishula-Bhaduda motor road.