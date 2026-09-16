Special Relaxation Of 3 Years In Maximum Age Limit To Increase Opportunities | AI

Lucknow: In the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an important decision was taken to create new employment opportunities for former Agniveers. The Yogi government has approved 20 percent horizontal reservation for former Agniveers returning after serving the nation in direct recruitment to the posts of Jail Warder and Enforcement Constable in the Transport Department, with the objective of integrating them into the state's security system. In addition, they will also be granted a special relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age limit.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that 20 percent horizontal reservation for former Agniveers will be implemented in direct recruitment to the posts of Jail Warder in the Department of Prison Administration and Reform Services and Enforcement Constable in the Transport Department. Former Agniveers will be adjusted within the social category to which they belong and will receive the benefit of this reservation within that category.

Former Agniveers who have completed 4 years of military service will be granted a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age limit on the lines of ex-servicemen. A provision has been made to deduct their 4-year service period while calculating age. This will enable a greater number of former Agniveers to participate in the recruitment process.

In the state's prisons, serious, notorious and sensitive offenders are lodged along with ordinary criminals. In such a situation, the military training, discipline, skills and security-related experience of former Agniveers will prove useful in making prison administration more effective. This will further strengthen the security arrangements in prisons.