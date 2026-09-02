SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions Over Past Irregularities As Ram Temple Trust Appoints Full-Time CEO | ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reacted to the appointment of a full-time chief executive officer for the Ram temple, saying new developments cannot erase questions surrounding alleged irregularities in the temple's affairs.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed former Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the temple's first full-time CEO at a meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Reacting to the appointment, Yadav said, "Will new things make us forget the old things? We have no complaint against anyone."

Yadav raises temple concerns

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also raised allegations concerning donations made to the Ram temple. He alleged that ordinary employees were sent to jail in connection with the alleged theft of temple donations while "big names" were allowed to go free.

Yadav expressed hope that there would be no further theft of what he referred to as "Ram dhan", or funds donated to the temple.

He also targeted the BJP government over the development of Ayodhya, saying the city should have been developed as a world-class urban centre while protecting the interests of its residents.

Ayodhya development issues

Yadav alleged that land-related irregularities had taken place in Ayodhya in the name of development and claimed that poor residents had not received adequate compensation for land acquired or affected by development projects.

"Ayodhya should be developed, but the interests of the people living there must also be protected," he said, questioning the government's handling of land and compensation-related matters.

The SP president said development could not come at the cost of injustice to poor residents. He also alleged that the BJP had allowed greed to influence land deals and development-related decisions in Ayodhya.

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Political reaction after CEO appointment

Yadav's comments came hours after the temple trust announced the appointment of Mishra as its first full-time CEO.

The appointment marks a shift in the temple administration as the focus moves from construction to the management of daily operations and the growing number of devotees visiting Ayodhya.

The SP chief did not directly oppose Mishra's appointment. Instead, he used the occasion to revive questions over alleged financial and land-related irregularities associated with the temple and Ayodhya's development.

His remarks are likely to add a political dimension to the trust's administrative changes, particularly as the temple administration prepares for a larger operational role involving crowd management, security, facilities, staff and coordination with various government agencies.