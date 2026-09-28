Sonbhadra Secures ₹14,612 Crore Investment Proposals, Targets ₹20,000 Crore GBC 5.0 Goal | File Image

Sonbhadra: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy of promoting industrial development and investment, Sonbhadra is steadily moving towards becoming a major investment destination. Following the Global Investors Summit, the district is rapidly approaching the ₹20,000 crore investment target set by the government for Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 5.0. So far, MoUs have been signed for 33 projects involving investment proposals worth ₹14,612 crore. Efforts have been intensified by the district administration to achieve the remaining ₹5,388 crore target at the earliest.

District Magistrate Charchit Gaur said that among the major investment projects is the ₹7,400 crore investment by the Adani Group. The group will establish a PSP (Pumped Storage Power) Plant in Panaura. The project is expected to further strengthen Sonbhadra’s capabilities in energy storage and power generation.

Similarly, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) has signed an MoU to establish a project in Basudhari with an investment of approximately ₹6,400 crore. These major investments in the energy sector are expected to further strengthen Sonbhadra’s position as one of the country’s leading energy and industrial centres.

The District Magistrate said that the district had been assigned an investment target of ₹20,000 crore by the government. Against this target, MoUs worth ₹14,612 crore have already been signed for 33 projects. He added that continuous efforts are being made to secure the remaining ₹5,388 crore in investments.

He further stated that coordination is being maintained with the concerned departments to ensure the implementation of these projects. Once executed, the projects will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities while also boosting local businesses, transportation, construction, and the service sector.

The large-scale investments proposed in Sonbhadra are expected to bring significant changes to the district’s industrial landscape. The proposed energy-sector projects will not only accelerate industrial activity but also create new opportunities for employment and strengthen the local economy.

The steady rise in industrial investment in Sonbhadra is expected to create new employment opportunities across the district. Alongside large industries, the expansion of ancillary industries and the service sector is likely to benefit local youth, traders, and entrepreneurs.

With rapid progress towards achieving the government’s investment targets, Sonbhadra’s prospects of emerging as a major industrial hub have become even stronger.