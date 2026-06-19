 SIT Intensifies Probe Into Alleged Misuse of Offerings At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ahead Of CM Visit
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SIT Intensifies Probe Into Alleged Misuse of Offerings At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ahead Of CM Visit

A SIT probe into alleged theft/misuse of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya has intensified ahead of CM Adityanath’s visit. Officials are examining financial records, security arrangements and transactions, and questioning linked individuals. The administration has advised Champat Rai to avoid certain proceedings amid scrutiny, while stressing a fair and transparent inquiry.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 03:57 AM IST
SIT Intensifies Probe Into Alleged Misuse of Offerings At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ahead Of CM Visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Ayodhya: The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple has gathered momentum ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheduled visit to Ayodhya on Friday. Amid heightened scrutiny, the district administration has reportedly advised senior temple functionary Champat Rai not to be present during certain official proceedings as investigators continue to examine the matter.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe, questioning individuals linked to the alleged misappropriation of temple donations and examining financial records, security arrangements and transaction details. Sources indicate that investigators are trying to establish accountability and identify any lapses in the management of offerings received at the temple.

The timing of the probe has drawn significant attention as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to review ongoing development projects and law-and-order arrangements in Ayodhya during his visit. Officials are keen to ensure that the investigation proceeds without interference and that all facts related to the alleged theft are brought to light.

Authorities have maintained that the probe is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Meanwhile, the administration remains focused on preserving public confidence in the management of one of the country's most important religious institutions.

With the SIT continuing its inquiry and more individuals likely to be questioned, the case has become a major talking point in Ayodhya, where both temple administration and government officials are under close public scrutiny.

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