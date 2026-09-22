Shia Community Mourns Demise Of Grand Marja Ayatollah Musa Shubairi Zanjani | File Pic

Lucknow: The Shia world is mourning the demise of Grand Marja and eminent Islamic scholar Ayatollah Al-Uzma Haj Syed Musa Shubairi Zanjani. Revered for his scholarship, spiritual guidance and lifelong service to the teachings of the Ahlulbayt, his passing has been described as a major loss for the Hawza-e-Ilmiya and the wider Shia community.

Ayatollah Shubairi Zanjani devoted decades to teaching and research in Islamic jurisprudence and its principles, mentoring students and preserving the scholarly traditions of the Hawza. His extensive academic and religious contributions earned him deep respect among scholars and followers.

Expressing profound grief, Markaz-e-Fiqh-o-Faqahat, the representative office of Ayatollah Waheed Khorasani, conveyed condolences to the Maraji-e-Izam, Hawza-e-Ilmiya, students, followers and the bereaved family.

The statement prayed for the departed scholar’s elevated spiritual rank and sought patience and divine reward for his family, disciples and mourners.