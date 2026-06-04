Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi Raises Concerns Over Upkeep Of Bara Imambara Complex In Lucknow | IANS

Lucknow: Prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, accompanied by a delegation of ulema, visited the Bara Imambara complex and properties managed by the trust to review conditions and assess concerns related to the sanctity of religious sites.

During the inspection, Maulana Kalbe Jawad alleged that assurances given by the district administration to preserve the religious character and dignity of the Imambara had not been effectively implemented. He said visitors were not being adequately guided to respect the sanctity of the religious premises and claimed that signs of disorder and neglect were visible across the complex.

The cleric warned that the community would not tolerate any disrespect toward places of worship and urged authorities to fulfill commitments made regarding the protection and maintenance of religious structures. He added that if corrective measures were not taken, the community would consider taking significant decisions on the issue.

Addressing another concern, the delegation also inspected areas around the Clock Tower where local traders submitted a memorandum regarding the removal of small shops. The traders alleged that while poor vendors had been displaced, larger commercial establishments continued to operate.

Supporting their concerns, Maulana Kalbe Jawad described the action against small traders as unfair and called for equal treatment of all businesses operating in the area. Other clerics, including Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, also demanded protection of religious heritage sites and a balanced approach toward local livelihoods.