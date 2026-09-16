‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ To Take The Achievements Of Yogi Govt In Service, Good Governance And Public Welfare To Every Citizen

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ will run from September 17 to October 17 in Uttar Pradesh to take the achievements in service, good governance, public welfare, and development to every citizen. Through the month-long campaign, along with highlighting the success stories of citizens who have benefited from Yogi Government's schemes, people across the state will connect with the collective national resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. A three-tier coordination mechanism has been established from the government level to the district level under the guidance of the campaign in-charge and Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

Campaign will focus on presenting the changes brought about by the development works undertaken during the 12 years of the Central Government and the 10 years of the State Government. The campaign will prepare a three-tier database of beneficiaries associated with Central and State Government schemes. The target is to connect 4.19 crore families and 15.74 crore beneficiaries. This includes 3.51 crore families and 13.01 crore beneficiaries in rural areas, and 0.68 crore families and 2.73 crore beneficiaries in urban areas.

The campaign will include ‘Ashirvad Ka Diya’, ‘Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat: Chitra Seva’, ‘Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan’, ‘Aangan Milan Seva’, ‘Seva Ki Kahani’, ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’, ‘Vadnagar Se Varanasi Yatra’, ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’, ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’, ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ and ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’.

It will commence on September 17 with ‘Seva Diwas-Ashirvad Ka Diya’. Citizens will be called upon to light lamps at their homes and establishments at 7 p.m. and associate themselves with the resolve of service and Viksit Bharat. Fruits will be distributed in hospitals, blood donation camps will be organized, tool kits will be distributed on Vishwakarma Jayanti, and lamps will be lit at selected development and infrastructure project sites.

Under ‘Mere Sapnon Ka Bharat: Chitra Seva’, schools will organize drawing competitions for Classes 5 to 8 and drawing and speech competitions for Classes 9 to 12 from September 17 to October 7. Higher educational institutions will host drawing, speech, and debate competitions. Following district-level exhibitions, a state-level exhibition will be held on October 7. Outstanding participants will be awarded certificates bearing the Chief Minister’s digital signature and prizes.

Under ‘Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan’, each district will form cultural troupes of 18 to 20 artists. Seven programs will be organized in every Assembly constituency. Through 25- to 30-minute presentations at Gram Panchayats, community centers, schools, and public places, the story of public welfare schemes and development will be communicated.

Under the ‘Seva Ki Kahani’ digital and reels campaign, 60-second reels depicting the changes brought in the lives of 25 lakh beneficiaries will be prepared. Development stories related to housing, schools, Panchayat Bhawans, libraries, expressways, airports, inland ports, metro, RRTS and universities will be showcased. From September 25 to October 7, ‘Aangan Milan Seva’ will feature a three-day celebration and interaction at every Anganwadi center. Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA sisters and outstanding beneficiary mothers will be honored. Along with information on nutrition, health and women-related schemes, Healthy Baby Shows, distribution of comic books, toys, fruits and sweets, additional nutritional supplements and materials for children will be organized.

On October 7, ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra-Viksit Bharat Ka Sankalp’ will be organized. Seva Kalashs will be installed at major intersections. Citizens will reach the main event venue through foot marches, bicycle rallies and motorcycle rallies. Under ‘Vadnagar Se Varanasi Yatra’, from September 17 to October 7, ten groups carrying water from ten rivers of Uttar Pradesh will travel from Kashi to Vadnagar, Gujarat. Chaupals, public interactions and screenings of films based on the development journey will be organized in the districts along the route.

Under ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, citizens will participate in any one of 25 service activities. These include blood donation, tree plantation, cleanliness drives, health check-ups, village adoption, yoga and meditation, women’s health, educational support, career counseling, digital literacy for senior citizens, organ donation, nutrition, road safety, water conservation, cyber security, Fit India, support for Divyangjans, voter awareness, Vocal for Local and awareness regarding government schemes. The government has set a target to rejuvenate at least two sites in every Assembly constituency.

Under the ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’, five to seven-day multi-purpose camps will be organized at the development block and urban local body levels. A single location will ensure information on schemes, application submission by eligible citizens, eligibility verification, and approval processes. Emphasis will also be placed on health fairs, Divyang welfare camps in every Assembly constituency and voter registration. Under the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’, the campaign will ensure youth participation in a national-level innovation challenge. Orientation and motivation programs will be organized in universities, engineering colleges, ITIs and polytechnics.

The campaign will conclude on October 17 with ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’. Gram Pradhans, Sarpanches and other public representatives will honor the Prime Minister on the occasion of 25 years of service and good governance and take the pledge for Viksit Bharat-2047. A plan has been made for approximately 1.25 lakh public representatives to take the pledge and sing Vande Mataram. Laser shows depicting the development journey will be organized at historical monuments and tourist sites. Maha Yajnas and special rituals are proposed at major pilgrimage centers and Shakti Peeths.