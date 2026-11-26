Self-Enumeration Awareness And Assistance Camp Organised At Doon University By Directorate Of Census Operations; Uttarakhand | File Pic

Dehradun, 26 November 2026: The Directorate of Census Operations, Uttarakhand (DCO UK), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, organised a special ‘Self-Enumeration Awareness and Assistance Camp’ at Doon University, Dehradun, today.

During the camp, Director Smt. Eva Ashish Srivastava interacted with students, faculty members and university staff and highlighted the importance of the digital Self-Enumeration facility available under Census 2027. She encouraged young people to make use of technology to register information about themselves and their families through the online portal and motivate people in their communities to adopt the facility.

Vice-Chancellor, Doon University, Prof. Surekha Dangwal appreciated the initiative of the Directorate of Census Operations and observed that young people in higher educational institutions could play a significant role in promoting digital awareness in society. She called upon the university community to actively participate in this national campaign and assured the Directorate of the university's full cooperation in the census exercise.

Deputy Director Shri R.K. Banwari, along with the technical team of the Directorate, provided participants with a live, step-by-step demonstration of the Self-Enumeration process through the online portal. Several students and faculty members were also assisted in successfully completing their self-enumeration during the camp.

PIB DEHRADUN

Government of India

Press Release, Dated: 26 November 2026