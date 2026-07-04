Second Day Of Three-Day UPTET-2026 Examination Conducted Fairly Under AI Surveillance | Representational Photo I File

Lucknow: On the second day of the three-day written Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), held on Friday, the Upper Primary Level examination was conducted in the first shift from 09:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon, while the Primary Level examination was conducted in the second shift from 02:30 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. The examination was conducted peacefully, transparently and in a copying-free environment at 955 examination centres across 60 districts of the state.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Dr. Prashant Kumar, stated that during the examination, all examination centres were closely monitored from the AI Integrated Control Command Room established at the Commission in the presence of the Chairman, Commission Members, the Secretary, the Controller of Examinations and the Deputy Secretary. The activities of the candidates were continuously monitored through AI-enabled cameras installed at the centres, and necessary directions were issued wherever required. During the first shift, after verification of suspicious cases with the help of AI-based software, 09 impersonators appearing in place of other candidates in different districts of the state and 01 candidate who had entered the examination hall with a mobile phone concealed inside his shoe were apprehended.

He added, during the second shift, 02 impersonators were caught appearing in place of other candidates in different districts. All of them have been handed over to the local police for further legal action. Apart from these cases, the examination at all designated centres was conducted smoothly in a transparent, copying-free, fair, uninterrupted and well-organised environment.

The Commission Chairman stated that a total of 8,07,709 candidates were registered for both shifts on Friday, out of whom 7,51,321, that is 93.01%, appeared for the examination. The attendance of female candidates was 92.70%, while the attendance of male candidates was 93.36%. The successful conduct of the examination received active support from the respective district administration and police administration.

Dr. Prashant Kumar informed that the three-day written examination for Advertisement No. 01/2026, Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, is being held in two shifts each on July 02 and July 03, 2026, and in one shift on July 04, 2026, making a total of 05 shifts across 955 examination centres in 60 districts of the state.

He further informed, accordingly, the final shift of the examination on July 04 will also be conducted under AI surveillance with the same high standards of fairness and security. Candidates are requested not to pay attention to any rumours and to treat only the information published on the Commission's official website as authentic.