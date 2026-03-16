Sangeet Natak Academy Uttar Pradesh Announces Awards For 2021–2024 Honouring Artists Across Music, Dance And Theatre

Sangeet Natak Academy Uttar Pradesh announces awardees from 2021 to 2024 recognising contributions to music, dance, theatre and folk arts | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, 16 March: The Sangeet Natak Academy Uttar Pradesh, which is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and dissemination of music, dance, theatre and folk arts in the state, has announced the Academy Awards.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Academy, Prof. Jayant Khot, stated that the Sangeet Natak Academy honours artists who contribute to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh with Academy Awards.

In this sequence, the Academy has announced the Academy Awards for four years from the year 2021 to the year 2024. Along with this, artists who have made remarkable contributions in the field of theatre and stage will also be honoured with the B.M. Shah Award and the Safdar Hashmi Award.

Academy Awards for the year 2021

For the year 2021 Academy Awards announced by the Sangeet Natak Academy, Uttar Pradesh, the names of Pt. Deenanath Mishra in the field of classical singing, Shrikant Vaishya for folk singing, Prabhu Dayal of Kanpur for Nakkara playing and Jawahar Lal of Varanasi for Shehnai playing have been declared.

In the same sequence, Bhoomikeshwar Singh will be honoured for theatre direction, Jagmohan Rawat for theatre technical lighting, Rajkumar Srivastava for Nautanki direction and Vijay Pandit for playwriting.

For art promotion, the names of Mohan Swaroop Bhatia of Mathura and Mala Hombal of Varanasi have been selected. In the field of dance, Bharatanatyam dancer Pratibha Sharma from Mathura, Vrindavan will be honoured with the award.

Along with this, Manoj Kumar Mishra of Rewa has been announced for the Safdar Hashmi Award for the year 2021 and Satish Anand of Delhi has been announced for the B.M. Shah Award.

Academy Awards for the year 2022

In the same sequence, for the year 2022 Academy Awards, the names of Anand Kumar Malik and Madhuri Sharma of Mathura for classical singing and folk singing have been announced.

For Kathak dance, the name of Pt. Anuj Mishra of Lucknow has been declared, for Pakhawaj playing Shashikant Pathak and for Tabla playing Pankaj Kumar Srivastava of Prayagraj have been selected.

For Guitar playing Sunil Pawagi, for Flute playing Mohan Lal Kunwar, for theatre acting Manju Kaushal and for theatre technique puppetry Meraj Alam will be awarded.

For playwriting, music, dance and theatre, Vijay Shankar Mishra of Varanasi will be honoured, and for art criticism Padmakant Sharma of Sitapur will be awarded. For the year 2022, Rajesh Singh of New Delhi has been selected for the Safdar Hashmi Award and Kamal Jain of Bhopal has been selected for the B.M. Shah Award.

Academy Awards for the year 2023

For the year 2023, the Sangeet Natak Academy has announced that Dr Ramshankar will be honoured in the category of classical singing, Manoj Gupta for light music singing and Rakesh Srivastava for folk singing. For Kathak dance, Dr Akanksha Srivastava of Lucknow has been selected, for Tabla playing Anoop Banerjee and for Flute playing Chetan Kumar Joshi have been chosen.

In the field of theatre and stage, Rajkumar Upadhyay will be honoured for direction, Sanjay Degalurkar for acting, Uma Trigunayat for writing music and dance, Dr Omendra Kumar for art promotion and Arjundas Kesari for art criticism. Ajay Kumar of Ghaziabad has been selected for the Safdar Hashmi Award and Ravishankar Khare of Gorakhpur has been selected for the B.M. Shah Award.

Academy Awards for the year 2024

In the same sequence, for the year 2024 Academy Awards, Ritesh Rajneesh Mishra will be honoured for classical singing, Mukta Chatterjee for light music singing and Ramasth Pandey for folk singing Alha. For folk dance Sugam Singh Shekhawat, for Dukkad playing Mangal Prasad, for Violin playing Sukhdev Mishra and for Sitar playing Rajesh Shah of Varanasi will be awarded.

In the field of theatre, Sushma Sharma will be honoured for direction, Ravikant Shukla Shibbu for acting, Rajesh Pandit for art promotion and Shashiprabha Tiwari for art criticism.

Along with this, for the year 2024, Shubhdeep Raha of Lucknow has been selected for the Safdar Hashmi Award and Sanjay Mehta of Bhopal has been selected for the B.M. Shah Award.

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Awards ceremony to be organised soon

Chairman Prof. Jayant stated that the Academy will soon organise a special programme to present these awards and honour all the selected artists.