Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Launches Sharp Attack On BJP, Alleges Corruption & Misgovernance In UP

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of promoting corruption, commission-taking, and misgovernance across the state.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that corruption and loot have become the BJP’s primary agenda. He claimed illegal mining activities were flourishing under government protection and alleged that public funds were being misused in major infrastructure projects.

The SP chief questioned the expenditure on projects such as the Gorakhpur four-lane link road and the Lucknow Green Corridor, alleging large-scale financial irregularities. He also accused the government of failing to improve electricity generation, neglecting education and healthcare, and allowing law and order to deteriorate.

Yadav claimed that rising inflation and unemployment have worsened the lives of ordinary citizens and alleged that hospitals lack adequate facilities while schools continue to shut down. He further accused the BJP of undermining reservation benefits meant for PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) communities.

Calling on party workers to maintain discipline and positive conduct, Yadav expressed confidence that the BJP would be defeated in the 2027 Assembly elections. He said a future Samajwadi Party government would focus on welfare policies for PDA communities, farmers, youth, and industry, while strengthening healthcare, education, electricity supply, and employment opportunities.