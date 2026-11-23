Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Sparks Legal Row, Supreme Court Directs Petitioner To Allahabad HC | File Pic

Prayagraj/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea alleging that the demolition of a century-old mosque in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, violated its 2024 bulldozer demolition guidelines. The petitioner, Imran Ahmad, had alleged non-compliance with the apex court’s directions and sought judicial intervention.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court, stating that alleged violations of Supreme Court judgments cannot automatically be brought directly before the top court. The bench observed that determining whether demolition guidelines were violated would require examining the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. It said the High Court was the appropriate forum to establish the allegations through a factual inquiry.

The Supreme Court clarified that if the High Court finds violations of its demolition guidelines, appropriate legal consequences would follow. It also directed that the matter be dealt with expeditiously, leaving the petitioner free to approach the apex court again if necessary.