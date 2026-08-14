Saharanpur: Constable's Wife Dies By Suicide Using Husband's Service Rifle, Police Probe Underway | X - digsaharanpur

Saharanpur, Aug 14: A constable's wife shot herself dead using her husband's service rifle at their rented home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday, police said.

Sadar Bazar SHO Chandrasen Saini said Constable Tinku Singh was bathing when Savita (32) shot herself on the right side of her neck with his rifle, resulting in her death on the spot. Neighbours gathered at the scene after hearing the gunshot.

आज दिनांक 14.08.2026 को जनपद सहारनपुर के थाना सदर बाजार क्षेत्र में आरक्षी रिंकू की पत्नी सरिता की गोली लगने से मृत्यु की सूचना पर #DIG_SRR श्री अभिषेक सिंह द्वारा तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घटनास्थल निरीक्षण किया गया तथा संबंधित अधिकारीगण को निष्पक्ष एवं विधिसम्मत जांच हेतु… pic.twitter.com/Ny7H1Dc7s2 — DIG RANGE SAHARANPUR (@digsaharanpur) August 14, 2026

Tinku Singh, who is currently posted with the Mining Department, his wife Savita and their two daughters -- aged five and three -- had been living as tenants in a house owned by Manish Kumar in the Haqiqat Nagar area for about two years, police said.

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh also arrived at the scene upon learning of the suicide and issued necessary instructions to the Sadar Bazar police.

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The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, exploring all possible angles such as family disputes, mental stress, and other possible reasons behind Savita's action.

Officers are questioning Tinku Singh as well as the neighbours and the landlord, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)