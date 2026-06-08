RSPL Group Completes 50-Year Journey, Marks Milestone With Special Film Narrated By Rajat Kapoor |

Kanpur: Kanpur-based RSPL Group has completed 50 years of its business journey, celebrating a remarkable transformation from a single-product company to one of India’s leading FMCG conglomerates. To mark the milestone, the company released a special short film narrated by noted actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, showcasing RSPL’s growth story, values, and vision for the future.

Founded by Muralidhar Gyanchandani and Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani in Kanpur with its flagship brand, Ghadi Detergent, the company has grown into a diversified business group with operations spanning FMCG, personal care, dairy, chemicals, fashion, food and beverages, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Director Manoj Gyanchandani said the milestone reflects RSPL’s ability to evolve with changing consumer aspirations while remaining committed to innovation and sustainable growth.

With over 24 manufacturing plants and more than 24,000 employees, RSPL continues to strengthen domestic manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and contribute to India’s economic and social development.