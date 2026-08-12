'Rang De Basanti' Campaign: UP Youth Create Graffiti Murals In Lucknow To Showcase State Transformation | File Pic

Lucknow, August 12: Ahead of Independence Day, a platform for creative expression has been provided to the youth in Uttar Pradesh. For this, the 'Rang De Basanti' campaign was launched. Under this campaign, the graffiti wall programme organised near Lucknow University on Wednesday became a centre of creative performances by youth and artists. Here, artists from the city painted public murals on the theme of a mafia-free and changing Uttar Pradesh. Through these paintings, the Uttar Pradesh of before 2017 and the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh thereafter were portrayed.

On the wall, artists used their colours and imagination to portray in paintings the changed positive environment in the state in terms of law and order, infrastructure and opportunities for youth. Young painter Manish Saroj's painting expressed the pain of Uttar Pradesh suffering under mafia rule before 2017, while also presenting a positive picture of the change taking place now.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Gen Z youth have created wall paintings outside Lucknow University, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation from "Mafia Raj" to the "Rule of Law" and portraying the state’s development since 2017. pic.twitter.com/rslIqnqKnr — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2026

Lucknow University student Ranjit said that through the ‘Rang De Basanti’ platform, an attempt is being made to convey the message of the transformation that has taken place in the state from the youth. He stated that the murals include themes such as infrastructure development, metro, roads and security. Ranjit said that today the state has witnessed expansion of the metro, improvement in the condition of roads and major changes in the field of infrastructure.

He noted that through the campaign, the youth are trying to show people a picture of the transformed Uttar Pradesh through colours and art.

Aman Shukla, a student participating in the campaign, appealed to the youth to express their views peacefully. He said that students/youth have the right to protest democratically over their problems and issues, but there should be no violence, riots or disruption under the guise of protest.

He stated that through ‘Rang De Basanti’, an attempt is being made to convey the message to the country and the state that creative mediums can be used for protest and expression. The voices of youth can be brought forward through dialogue, art and music.

Artists have made the walls not merely a medium for painting, but a platform for social dialogue and youth expression. This campaign, based on the ‘Rang De Basanti’ theme, is being organised in various cities across the state from August 11 to 14. Through poetry, art, music, dialogue and digital expression, youth are bringing their voices forward.

The concept of 'Brush instead of gun, dialogue instead of fear' is the core spirit of the campaign. Its objective is to inspire youth to stay away from fear and pressure and express their views in a positive, peaceful and creative manner. Ahead of Independence Day, this campaign is conveying a message of new thinking and positivity.

Under the campaign, a comic distribution and dialogue programme will be organised in Muzaffarnagar on August 13. During this, an original comic based on communal harmony will be distributed. Along with this, dialogues will also be held with youth in schools. On August 14, the song 'Azadi from Fear' of the ‘Rang De Basanti’ campaign will be launched. It will also feature a confluence of rap, music and digital art.