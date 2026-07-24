Ram Temple CEO Appointment Begins, But General Secretary Post Holds Real Power | X - IANS

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust may soon appoint its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), but the position is unlikely to alter the temple's power structure. Under the Trust's rules, the CEO will function as the executive face of the temple's day-to-day administration, while the real authority over policy, finance and governance will continue to rest with the General Secretary, making that post the focus of an intense tussle between the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Trust has already begun the process of selecting a CEO and, according to sources, more than 5,500 applications have been received from across the country. The scrutiny process is underway, and the successful candidate is expected to be announced after Raksha Bandhan. The overwhelming response reflects the prestige attached to what will become one of the country's most high-profile temple management positions.

Lucknow, UP: On the appointment of a CEO to the Ram Mandir Trust and the inclusion of five saints in the trust, Congress State President Ajay Rai says, "I would like to say that the work related to Ram Janmabhoomi should be carried out by the saints. The revered Shankaracharya… pic.twitter.com/JzoqU1TJt4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026

CEO role and responsibilities

Despite the attention surrounding the CEO's appointment, the officer will have limited decision-making powers. According to the Trust's constitution, the CEO will report directly to the General Secretary and will be responsible for implementing decisions rather than framing policy.

The CEO's role will primarily cover the temple's daily operations, including darshan management, security, sanitation, VIP movement, crowd control during festivals, supervision of staff and coordination with the district administration and police. The officer will also maintain financial records and ensure expenditure remains within the budget approved by the Trust.

However, every major administrative and financial decision will remain subject to the General Secretary's approval. The General Secretary will appoint the CEO, review the officer's performance and approve the annual budget. The CEO will also be required to regularly submit reports to the General Secretary, who will continue to exercise overall administrative control.

General Secretary's authority

The Trust's rules vest the General Secretary with sweeping powers. The office controls the Trust's properties, bank accounts and legal documents, approves major construction projects and investments, oversees religious events and policy decisions, and represents the Trust before courts, the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and other institutions.

This concentration of authority has made the appointment of the next General Secretary far more significant than the selection of the CEO.

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Leadership succession tussle

The issue has acquired added importance after the resignation of Champat Rai following the alleged donation theft controversy. Although the Trust's meeting on July 22 was expected to finalise his successor, no consensus could be reached. Krishna Mohan continues as the interim General Secretary.

Sources said the delay stems from differences over whether the post should go to a nominee of the VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Temple movement, or the RSS, which wants a greater role in the temple's future administration. Another point of discussion is whether the final decision should be taken by the leadership in Delhi or after consultations with influential stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh.

Krishna Mohan, who is associated with the RSS, is among the leading contenders. VHP leader Bajrang Lal Bagda is also in the race. Sources, however, said the possibility of a consensus candidate has not been ruled out.

Power behind the position

For now, while thousands are competing to become the Ram Temple's first CEO, the more consequential contest remains behind the scenes. Whoever is eventually chosen as General Secretary will hold the keys to the Trust's finances, administration and strategic decision-making, ensuring that the office remains the most powerful position in the Ram Temple's governance structure.