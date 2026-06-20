Ram Mandir Donation Row: Yogi Adityanath Urges Patience, Says SIT Probe Will Reveal Truth | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued his first public statement on the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in offerings and donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, expressing confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government would bring out the truth.

Speaking during his Ayodhya visit, the Chief Minister urged people not to jump to conclusions and appealed for patience while the investigation is underway. Drawing a comparison with the long struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple, Yogi said devotees had waited for centuries for the temple and could wait a few more days for the facts to emerge.

The controversy erupted after allegations of financial irregularities linked to temple offerings triggered political debate in the state. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the matter. The probe team has already begun examining records and questioning individuals connected with the management and counting of donations.Yogi also criticized opposition parties for what he described as attempts to politicize the issue, saying that allegations should be backed by evidence and that statements capable of hurting the sentiments of devotees should be avoided. He asserted that the government is committed to complete transparency and will not allow anyone found guilty of wrongdoing to escape accountability.

The Chief Minister further said that faith and trust associated with the Ram Temple are of utmost importance and that the administration would ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The SIT is expected to submit its findings in the coming weeks, with the state government maintaining that a transparent probe will restore public confidence in the handling of temple donations and put an end to speculation surrounding the case.