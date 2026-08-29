Raksha Bandhan Showcased The Strength Of UP’s Law And Order | AI

(Women adorned with jewellery stepped out to celebrate the festival of the brother-sister; yet, whether on the streets or at bus stations, no miscreant or criminal dared to commit acts like chain-snatching, theft, or harassment. During the first two days of the Yogi Government's three-day free bus travel facility on Raksha Bandhan, nearly 60 lakh women availed themselves of the benefit, yet no criminal incident was reported anywhere. This stands as an exceptional example of the success of the Yogi Government's zero-tolerance model towards crime.)

Raksha Bandhan on the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh is not merely a festival, but a celebration of the sacred bond, affection, and protection shared between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, the Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh, giving the state's mothers, sisters, and daughters a great gift, made the historic announcement of three-day free bus travel across all categories of buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Demonstrating sensitivity, the government extended this facility not only to women but also to one accompanying passenger travelling with them, whether a young child or another relative, for the same three-day period. The impact of this public welfare decision was witnessed across the state in a widespread and unprecedented manner.

A confluence of security, service, and respect

During this major festival, a unique picture emerged of the confluence of security, service, and respect. According to figures, within the first two days of the free travel facility, approximately 60 lakh women and their accompanying passengers travelled on Transport Corporation buses and fully benefited from this statewide initiative. Bus stations and major routes witnessed a heavy influx of passengers, but due to the advance preparations made by Uttar Pradesh's administrative machinery and police department, this massive movement of people was managed smoothly and in a highly organized manner. Sisters from every district, town, and remote rural area were able to travel with ease, free from any financial or practical concerns, to tie the raksha sutra on their brothers' wrists.

Women received complete security

The most unprecedented and noteworthy aspect of this entire initiative and festival was the complete security provided to passengers, particularly women. Often, during festivals when public transport experiences crowds in the lakhs, incidents such as snatching, chain-snatching, theft, pickpocketing, loss of belongings, harassment, and misconduct against women become common. However, not a single untoward criminal incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's transport buses or bus stations during these two to three days. The absence of even a single criminal incident amid such a massive gathering of people is not only a major administrative achievement but also reflects the deep trust of the public in the system.

Fear among anti-social elements

This achievement of zero crime in buses and at bus stations is not the result of coincidence; it demonstrates a major and direct success of the Yogi Government's "Zero Tolerance Towards Crime Model" established in Uttar Pradesh over the past several years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has set new standards in the field of law and order, and this development is living proof of that. The state government has conveyed a clear message that the strictest action will be taken against anyone who compromises the safety of the state's daughters, women, and citizens. The fear of this policy has settled so deeply in the minds of anti-social elements and criminals that they do not dare commit crimes even on sensitive occasions involving large crowds.

An impenetrable security shield remained deployed

During this period, an impenetrable security network comprising the police administration, women police personnel (Pink Panthers/Mission Shakti teams), and Transport Department officials remained deployed at major bus terminals, depots, and important intersections across the state. The modern use of technology, round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras, intelligence inputs, and continuous patrolling from bus stations to travel routes instilled fear among criminals and a sense of security among ordinary passengers. Women passengers travelled safely even late into the night without fear and expressed satisfaction with the government's robust arrangements. It is also a fact that countless women availed themselves of the bus service fearlessly without any accompanying passenger.

An exemplary model for other states as well

This successful Raksha Bandhan initiative has proven that when intent is clear, policy is well-defined, and the administrative system is efficient and responsive, even the largest events can be conducted successfully without disruption or crime. The smooth, dignified, and completely fear-free travel of more than 60 lakh women has become a new symbol of good governance in Uttar Pradesh. This security and service model of the Yogi Government is today not only fostering deep trust among the state's citizens in their government, but is also presenting an exemplary model of public service, women's safety, and crime control for other states to follow.

Prof. Sonali Singh, Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi