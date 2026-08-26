Raksha Bandhan Gift: UP Women Can Travel Free In Roadways Buses From Aug 27-29

गणेश देवी | File Pic

Lucknow, August 26: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a special gift to the mothers, daughters and sisters of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said that free travel will be available in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and city buses from 6 am on August 27 until midnight on August 29. Female passengers will be able to travel free of cost with one companion in Corporation buses. On this occasion, the CM launched the ‘Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra’ and flagged off special buses. Women above 60 years of age traveled free of cost on these buses.

At the program organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister flagged off the special buses amid rain. When the women on the buses greeted the CM with folded hands in gratitude for this gift, CM Yogi also waved and thanked them. During this, the Chief Minister also took selfies with the women traveling on the bus.

At the program organized ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister presented smart cards on the stage to women aged 60 years or above under the ‘Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra’ scheme. As gifts, the CM also gave these women bags, sarees and sweets.

The Chief Minister interacted with the women, enquired about their well-being, and also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to everyone. Among the women who received gifts from the CM were Rajrani, Ganesh Devi, Kalawati, Mithana, Prabhudei, Shammi, Shanti Devi, Manjulata, Shivkali, Draupadi and Meera.