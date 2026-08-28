Raksha Bandhan Gift: CM Dhami Announces Free Bus Travel For Women Above 60, Pink e-Buses In Uttarakhand | File Pic

Dehradun: Chief Minister Dhami Announces Major Initiatives for Women on Raksha Bandhan

Women aged 60 years and above to get free travel in Roadways buses

10 Pink e-Buses to be dedicated to women in Dehradun under the PM e-Bus Sewa; facility to be expanded across the state in phases

Concessional bank loan limit under the Women Self-Employment Scheme increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh

Modern high-tech toilets to be developed at major public places across the state for the dignity, safety and convenience of women

Women’s convenience and safety are the government’s highest priority: Chief Minister Dhami

Sisters tie Rakhi to Chief Minister Dhami at Chakarpur; Chief Minister announces several initiatives for women’s empowerment

High-Tech Toilets to be Developed Keeping in Mind the Dignity and Convenience of Women

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the development of modern, high-tech toilets equipped with contemporary facilities across the state, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and dignity of women. These toilets will focus not only on cleanliness but also on women’s privacy, safety and essential needs.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring the dignity and respect of women is among the government’s highest priorities. Modern and secure facilities will be developed at major public places, markets, tourist destinations and other important locations across the state to create a more convenient and dignified environment for women.

Free Roadways Bus Travel for Women Aged 60 Years and Above

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a major gift for women, stating that the facility of free travel in Roadways buses, currently available to senior citizens aged above 65 years, will now be extended to women from the age of 60 years.

The initiative will enable a larger number of elderly women across the state to access safe, convenient and affordable public transportation.

10 Pink e-Buses to be Dedicated to Women

The Chief Minister announced that out of the 137 electric buses to be provided to Uttarakhand under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa, 10 of the 100 buses to be operated in Dehradun will be dedicated to women as Pink e-Buses.

He said the facility would subsequently be expanded to other parts of the state in a phased manner so that an increasing number of women can benefit from safe and convenient public transportation.

Loan Limit under Women’s Self-Employment Scheme Increased to ₹2.50 Lakh

With the objective of making women economically empowered and self-reliant, the Chief Minister announced that the concessional bank loan limit under the Women’s Self-Employment Scheme would be increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh.

He said the government is working continuously to provide women with the necessary capital for self-employment so that they do not merely seek employment but become employment providers themselves.

Chief Minister Ties Rakhi with Sisters at Chakarpur

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a Raksha Bandhan समारोह at Chakarpur Stadium and inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The women present at the event tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister, symbolising the eternal bond of love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings to all the sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the day was extremely auspicious and emotional for him. He said the love and affection of sisters continuously inspire him to serve the people and give him the strength and energy to work harder for the progress of the state.

The Chief Minister said Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a Rakhi; it is also a celebration of love, trust and responsibility between brothers and sisters. When we commit ourselves to our responsibilities towards one another and stand together in times of happiness and sorrow, relationships become stronger. In Indian culture, this bond between a sister’s affection and a brother’s commitment has, for centuries, inspired families, society and generations to uphold strong values.

The Chief Minister said Raksha Bandhan also reminds us of our duties and responsibilities towards society and conveys the message of respecting women. The scriptures teach us that where women are respected, there is the presence of the divine. A brother considers the honour, safety and well-being of his sister to be his duty. Guided by the same spirit, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes for the dignity, empowerment and self-reliance of women.

Women Given Priority under the Modi Government

The Chief Minister said that since 2014, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to women in his policies and programmes. He said the Prime Minister has not limited women’s empowerment to slogans but has implemented schemes on the ground to provide women with greater opportunities for progress.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, women have been connected with the formal banking system, while the MUDRA Yojana has provided opportunities for women to access capital for self-employment.

The Chief Minister said the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided LPG connections to crores of women, helping free their kitchens from smoke. Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets have been constructed across the country, strengthening women’s dignity and privacy.

He said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also strengthened women’s political participation, including through the important decision to provide 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

Uttarakhand Government Working Continuously for Women’s Empowerment

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is also continuously working to make women empowered and self-reliant.

Through the Nanda Gaura Yojana, the government supports girls from birth through their education. Under the scheme, financial assistance of ₹11,000 at birth and ₹51,000 upon passing Class 12 is provided.

He said the Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana provides a kit containing essential items for mothers and newborns after childbirth. Through the 181 Women Helpline and One Stop Centres, women are assured of safety, assistance and support.

The state government has also ensured 30 percent horizontal reservation for women in government services. The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Women to Become Employment Providers

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective is not merely to make women beneficiaries of government schemes but to enable them to take leadership in every field and become employment providers.

With this vision, provisions have been made to provide interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to Self-Help Groups, enabling women to start their own businesses and strengthen their economic position.

He said the Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana is providing women with better market access for products manufactured by them. Centres are being established in all development blocks for this purpose.

In Dehradun, it has been decided to establish 13 centres representing the products of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand. He said women of Uttarakhand are producing excellent products even under challenging circumstances, and demand for their products is now increasing not only across the country but also internationally.

3.09 Lakh Women Have Become Lakhpati Didis

The Chief Minister said that 3.09 lakh women in the state have already become Lakhpati Didis, describing this as a significant achievement in the field of women’s empowerment.

He called upon the sisters of Uttarakhand to move beyond becoming Lakhpati Didis and set the goal of becoming Crorepati Didis. He assured them that the government would stand with them throughout this journey.

He said the Lakhpati Didi initiative is not merely a government scheme but a symbol of women’s growing confidence, economic strength and self-reliance. The government’s objective is to ensure that women move forward in every field and establish new benchmarks of achievement.

“As a Brother, I Will Always Fulfil My Duty with Complete Sincerity”

The Chief Minister said, “As a brother, I will always fulfil my duty with complete sincerity.”

He said serving mothers and sisters is his foremost priority. He added that it is a matter of pride for him to serve the mothers and sisters of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as their brother and son.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that the state government would continue working with the same resolve for the progress of Uttarakhand and the empowerment of women until every sister in the state is respected, empowered and self-reliant.