Raksha Bandhan Boosts Artisan Economy, Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives | X

Lucknow, August 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a sacred thread of protection; it is also a symbol of faith, trust, respect, self-respect and self-reliance. The festival not only strengthens family and social bonds but is also linked to the economic self-reliance of local artisans and craftsmen. Many of the Rakhis that daughters tied on me today had been made by them with their own hands. Around 15 crore Rakhis are being tied across the state. Behind each Rakhi lies an economic activity involving an artisan, craftsman, shopkeeper and the market. When a Rakhi is purchased, the money reaches the artisan and subsequently returns to the market, giving momentum to development."

The Chief Minister attended the ‘Bitiya Aur Behna-UP Ka Gahna’ Snehbandhan programme on Friday. On the occasion, he said, "Faith and respect generate trust, trust strengthens self-respect and self-reliance, and a self-reliant society accelerates development. With this vision, Mission Shakti is being implemented in the state to ensure the safety, dignity and self-reliance of daughters. Today, girls are going to school without fear and progressing in every field, from education to employment."

Sharing his experience from the early days of his tenure, the Chief Minister recalled that during one of his visits, he saw some girls from poor families going to school barefoot and without uniforms. Meanwhile, their brothers had shoes and uniforms. Following this experience, he decided to provide girls with two sets of uniforms, bags, books, shoes and socks, as well as sweaters during winter. Later, the facility was extended to all needy children. Today, around 1.60 crore children in the state are provided two sets of uniforms, bags, books, shoes, socks and sweaters every year.

The Chief Minister said, "A large number of girls used to discontinue their education after Class 8 at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. The government has decided to extend these schools up to Class 12, and the process of constructing schools has begun in all 825 development blocks of the state. The number of girls in Atal Residential Schools has also been increased."

CM Yogi said, "Admission of girls began in 2018 at the country’s first Sainik School, located in Lucknow and named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Pandey. Today, the doors of admission to girls have been opened in all Sainik Schools across the country. The government’s objective is to create an environment where daughters can progress according to their abilities and potential."

The Chief Minister said that for a long time, women’s participation in employment in the state remained extremely low. For nearly 75 years after Independence, only around 12% of women were engaged in jobs or employment. Today, this figure has risen to more than 36%. Initiatives are also being advanced to construct free hostels in major cities for the convenience and safety of working women.

Today, daughters are also confidently taking up night-shift jobs. This reflects the changing Uttar Pradesh and the broader picture of women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women have been provided free travel on the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and urban bus services on August 27, 28 and 29. Any daughter, sister or mother can travel without paying a fare on these three days along with one companion. In addition, free travel on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses has now been extended to every mother above the age of 60."

The CM said that there is now no sphere of life in which daughters are not making progress. Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said that women’s participation would not remain limited to merely complying with the law; they would also play an important role in institutions that make laws. Women already have a significant role in panchayats, and their representation in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha is also expected to increase in the future.

Extending his greetings to all daughters, sisters and mothers of the state on Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government stands firmly with daughters." He called upon daughters to move towards their goals with hard work and dedication and contribute to the development of the state and the nation.