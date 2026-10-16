Rajnath Singh Accuses Congress Of Fuelling Unrest, Claims Party Aims To Destabilise India's Democratic System | PTI

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused the Congress and its allies of using the energy of young people to promote anarchy, alleging that they were seeking a regime change through violence on the lines of Bangladesh.

Singh targets Opposition over democracy

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh said the developments in Delhi over the past two days raised serious questions and alleged that the Opposition's target was not the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but the country's democratic system.

“Rahul Gandhi must understand that democracy is not a licence to spread anarchy or obstruct India's development,” Singh said, responding to allegations levelled by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

STORY | Cong, allies seeking Bangladesh-like regime change: RajnathUnion Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lashed out at the Congress and its allies over the protests in the national capital, accusing them of seeking a regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of youth to spread "anarchy".READ: https://t.co/1WzDsfTSQ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2026

The Defence Minister accused Congress leaders of attempting to discredit the Election Commission, a constitutional body, and said the BJP had never questioned the electoral process. Taking a swipe at Gandhi's claim that he would produce a political “hydrogen bomb” to expose alleged irregularities, Singh said it had turned out to be little more than a Diwali firecracker.

Congress's electoral record questioned

“Congress's repeated electoral defeats are not due to vote theft but because of its failure to deliver,” he said.

Singh pointed out that the Congress had not secured a full majority at the Centre since 1984, while the BJP, which once had only two Lok Sabha seats, went on to form governments with full majorities in 2014 and 2019.

He urged Gandhi to take note of the Supreme Court's observations in the matter and respect the people's mandate. Singh said the responsibility for India's future rested with everyone and called on political parties to choose dialogue over confrontation.

Past controversies and institutional independence

The Defence Minister also accused the Congress of committing three major wrongs during its years in power. He cited the imposition of the Emergency by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the anti-Sikh violence of 1984 and the Congress government's handling of the killing of Ram devotees in 1990.

Singh said the Emergency had effectively put Indian democracy behind bars. He also accused the Congress of compromising the independence of the Election Commission, alleging that two election commissioners were appointed overnight in 1993 and that Naveen Chawla, whom he described as close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, was subsequently appointed Chief Election Commissioner.

Referring to electoral reforms, Singh claimed that the Congress had not formed a government on its own since the introduction of voter identity cards. He also said the party had failed to win Uttar Pradesh since 1985.

BJP's record and election postponement

Defending the BJP's record, Singh said his party had consistently respected the people and constitutional institutions. He questioned the decision to postpone elections across the country following the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, arguing that the election in Amethi had already been held.

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Singh said there was no general provision requiring elections across the country to be postponed following the death of a candidate and questioned why the decision had not been limited to the affected constituency.

Opposition allegations over electoral irregularities

The Congress has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of electoral irregularities, particularly in connection with the revision of voter lists. Singh rejected the allegations and maintained that the Opposition should respect democratic institutions and the people's verdict.