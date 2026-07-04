Preparation For Major Expansion Of Health Services, Cancer Care To Be Developed In Every District & Trauma Network To Be Further Strengthened | File photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that cancer treatment facilities be developed in every district of the state and that a statewide Integrated Trauma and Emergency Network be established to ensure treatment within the 'Golden Hour' in cases of road accidents and other emergency situations.

Chief Minister stated, “Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system should be based on prompt treatment, timely diagnosis, modern technology, specialist human resources, and a robust referral system, so that every citizen can access quality and timely medical care close to their place of residence.”

At a high-level meeting held on Friday with the Health and Medical Education Department and various experts, the Chief Minister reviewed the action plans presented by the Uttar Pradesh State Cancer Task Force and the Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network (UPTEN). He directed officials to undertake a detailed examination of both proposals and prepare a phased, time-bound, and result-oriented action plan.

CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system should not remain limited to treatment alone but should be developed as an integrated healthcare system based on prevention, early detection, quality treatment, rehabilitation, research, and technology-driven coordination.”

The Chief Minister directed that cancer treatment facilities be developed in every district of the state in a phased manner and that modern cancer centres be established in every division. He instructed, “Special emphasis be placed on cancer prevention, timely screening, early diagnosis, and quality treatment. An effective public awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent tobacco-related cancers. Regular cancer screening should be ensured from Primary Health Centres to district hospitals. The entire system, from patient screening to treatment and follow-up, should be integrated with a digital platform.”

Reviewing trauma and emergency medical services, the Chief Minister directed, “An Integrated Trauma and Emergency Network be developed across the state to ensure treatment within the 'Golden Hour' for persons injured in accidents or other serious emergencies. Effective coordination should be established among medical colleges, district hospitals, trauma centres, and Community Health Centres. An artificial intelligence-based digital referral system should be developed to ensure real-time monitoring of ambulances, doctors, bed availability, and treatment facilities. A robust system for rapid medical assistance should be developed in accident-prone areas, on national highways, and along expressways.”

The Chief Minister further stated, “Along with the expansion of medical services, it is equally essential to ensure the availability of specialist doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical personnel. Specialist training, research, and innovation should be promoted in medical education institutions. Along with modern medicine, integrated services based on rehabilitation, mental health support, yoga, and AYUSH should also be developed with a scientific approach.”

The meeting was informed that cancer is emerging as a serious public health challenge due to the state's large population, lack of awareness, and late detection in most cases. High out-of-pocket expenditure on treatment and the unequal distribution of cancer treatment institutions are also major challenges. Keeping these circumstances in view, a 10-year State Cancer Roadmap for the period 2026 to 2036 has been prepared.

The meeting was also informed that the proposed Cancer Mission will be based on eight major pillars: prevention and screening, diagnosis and referral, treatment and infrastructure, palliative care and rehabilitation, digital health and cancer registry, capacity building and training, oncology research, and integrated oncology services. Comprehensive treatment facilities for childhood cancer will also be developed at all major centres.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Department and the AYUSH Department to jointly conduct a campaign for cancer prevention. He laid special emphasis on awareness, dietary habits, pure drinking water, and a healthy lifestyle.

During the discussion on developing the Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network (UPTEN) with the objective of reducing mortality due to road accidents and other emergency situations, the meeting was informed that integrated trauma and emergency medical units would be developed across the state. These will include Level-1 Apex Centres, Level-2 Regional Centres, and Level-3 District and Primary Response Units. Through this network, a target has been set to provide specialist emergency medical care to nearly 95 percent of the state's population within 60 minutes.

The Chief Minister said, "Emergency services are the backbone of hospitals." Emphasizing the importance of the Golden Hour, he remarked, "If the ambulance response time is further improved and an injured person is transported to the hospital on time, timely treatment can be provided."