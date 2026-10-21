Police Commemoration Day 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To 6 UP Police Personnel, Honours Martyrs' Families In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, October 21: On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2026, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty over the past year at a programme held at the Lucknow Police Lines. He also met the families of the martyred personnel, honoured them and enquired about their well-being. The family members also placed their requests before the Chief Minister, who assured them of all possible assistance.

Mayuri Verma, wife of martyr Pradeep Kumar, said during the programme that her husband was posted in Jalaun and died in a road accident while on duty in 2026. She said the police administration has consistently extended its support to the family and expressed her gratitude to the department.

Mayuri Verma added, "The Chief Minister had met me and assured that the family would receive full support in case of any difficulties in the future."

She further said that her pension had commenced, an application for a job had been submitted, and the financial assistance had also been received.

Meanwhile, Nisha Yadav, wife of martyr Rohit Yadav, said her husband had died in an incident involving a fire at a company. She said the Chief Minister honoured the martyr’s family and patiently heard their concerns.

Between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, a total of 154 police personnel across the country laid down their lives in the line of duty. Of these, six belonged to Uttar Pradesh Police.

They included Fire Service Driver Teerthpal Singh and Fireman Rohit Yadav from the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, along with Sub-Inspectors Mohit Kumar Yadav and Satyabhan Singh, and Constables Ashok Kumar and Pradeep Kumar from Jalaun.

The Uttar Pradesh Police force takes pride in the courage and dedication of these brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.