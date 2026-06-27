PNG Connection Expansion Campaign Gathers Pace In Uttar Pradesh, Over 1.60 Lakh Connections Issued Till June 24 | ChatGPT

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection expansion campaign is steadily gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh to promote clean, safe and environment-friendly fuel. The state government has prioritised providing modern gas facilities to every household, under which the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network is being expanded rapidly.

According to figures available till June 24, 2026, a total of 1,60,121 domestic PNG connections have been issued across the state's 43 gas distribution areas. Against the target of 16,23,163 connections set for the financial year 2026-27, an achievement of 9.86 percent has been recorded so far. The government aims to connect lakhs of new households to piped natural gas during the year, thereby expanding the reach of clean energy.

The state government believes that PNG is not just a gas connection but an important step towards making people's lives safer, more convenient and pollution-free. With piped gas, consumers do not need to refill gas cylinders repeatedly, receive an uninterrupted gas supply, and also benefit from modern safety systems in case of leakage.

According to the report, gas distribution companies have made rapid progress in several districts in line with their targets. The connection drive is continuing in many districts, including Prayagraj, Meerut, Lucknow, Moradabad, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Auraiya, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Shahjahanpur. Various companies, including IOC-Adani Gas, Torrent Gas, Green Gas Limited, GAIL Gas, GAIL India, IGL and HPCL, are expanding their networks and connecting new consumers in their respective areas.

Read Also Hyderabad Heroes Beat Chennai Bulls 29-24 To Storm Into Rugby Premier League Season 2 Final

Promoting the use of natural gas is also aimed at protecting the environment under the Yogi Government's initiative. Piped Natural Gas is considered cleaner than conventional fuels, helping reduce carbon emissions and improving air quality in urban areas. At the same time, it is playing an important role in providing domestic consumers with safe, affordable and uninterrupted fuel.

In the coming months, the state government is working to further expand the gas pipeline network, connect new cities and colonies, and extend PNG facilities to more families. Officials said that regular reviews and monitoring are being carried out with all gas distribution companies to ensure that the target is achieved within the stipulated timeline.

The campaign to promote clean energy is being seen as an important step towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh's position among states with modern energy infrastructure. The Yogi Government aims to provide safe, convenient and environment-friendly energy to as many citizens as possible, giving a fresh boost to sustainable development in the state.