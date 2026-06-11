PM Modi’s Guidance And Yogi Govt’s Leadership Have Transformed Uttar Pradesh Into A Major Investment And Growth Hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

Lucknow, June 11: Uttar Pradesh, which once lagged behind in the priority list of investors, has today emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has achieved significant milestones in industrial development, investment, infrastructure and employment generation over the past nine years.

The unprecedented coordination between the Central and State Governments has helped Uttar Pradesh move rapidly towards the goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy through several major development initiatives.

Investment Momentum Post-2017

Before 2017, during the SP government, the pace of investment in Uttar Pradesh had almost come to a standstill. Concerns regarding law and order, infrastructure and the absence of an investment-friendly environment were major deterrents for investors. However, the situation changed rapidly after 2017.

Over the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore. These proposals are expected to generate approximately 1.10 crore employment opportunities.

Through four phases of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), investment projects worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground, creating nearly 60 lakh employment opportunities.

A fifth GBC with projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore has also been proposed. Compared to the previous SP government, this transformation reflects the significantly stronger confidence that investors now have in Uttar Pradesh.

Ease Of Doing Business And Reforms

Under Ease of Doing Business reforms, Uttar Pradesh secured the top position in India for reducing procedural compliance burdens. A total of 4,675 compliances have been reduced across 65 departments. To promote business facilitation, nearly 99 percent of minor penal provisions have been removed from 13 state laws.

Infrastructure Development

A strong infrastructure base has been the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial success. Until 2017, the state had only 2 expressways. Today, Uttar Pradesh is evolving into a state with 22 expressways.

Currently, 9 expressways are operational, 3 are under construction and 10 are proposed. Nearly 55 percent of the country’s total expressway network is being developed in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Along the expressways, 5,300 hectares of land at 27 locations across 26 districts have been identified for industrial development. Through the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), a new industrial city is being developed over 56,662 acres, which is expected to become a major industrial hub in the coming years.

Aviation And Freight Expansion

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 2 fully operational airports, Lucknow and Varanasi, while Gorakhpur Airport was partially operational. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the Yogi Government has significantly expanded aviation infrastructure over the last 9 years.

As a result, 17 airports are currently operational in the state, while development work is underway on 7 additional airports. With the commencement of operations at the Noida (Jewar) International Airport, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to have 5 international airports.

For freight transportation, more than 1,050 km of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) passes through Uttar Pradesh. The junction of the Eastern and Western DFCs is located at Dadri. Out of India’s 111 National Waterways, 11 are in Uttar Pradesh. India’s first Multi-Modal Terminal and Freight Village, spread over more than 100 acres, is under construction in Varanasi.

Industrial Growth And Foreign Investment

Foreign investment, the number of factories and export performance are key indicators of industrial development. Uttar Pradesh has recorded remarkable growth in all three areas.

Between June 2000 and March 2017, the state received only Rs 3,303 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Between April 2017 and June 2025, this figure rose to Rs 17,004 crore and continues to grow. Under the efficient leadership of the Yogi Government, FDI has increased by more than 5 times.

Similarly, the number of factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948 stood at 14,169 in 2016-17 during the SP government. By February 2026, this number had increased to 31,459, more than doubling the number of industrial units in the state.

Export Sector Growth

The export sector has also witnessed significant growth. Uttar Pradesh’s total exports stood at Rs 86 thousand crore in 2016-17 and have now crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. IT and ITES exports have grown even more substantially, rising from Rs 15 thousand crore in 2015 to more than Rs 82 thousand crore in 2025-26.

Electronics exports have increased by approximately 1,058 percent in 7 years, growing from Rs 3,862 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 44,744 crore in 2024-25.

MSME Sector And Entrepreneurship

One of the Yogi Government’s most significant achievements has been strengthening the MSME sector. Currently, more than 3.11 crore people are employed in the MSME sector across the state.

The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has given local products national and international recognition. Under the scheme, financial assistance worth Rs 903.63 crore has been provided to 20,396 entrepreneurs, generating more than 3.25 lakh employment opportunities.

To help artisans access markets, assistance worth Rs 80.48 crore has been extended to 8,435 beneficiaries. In addition, 30 Common Facility Centres are being established across 24 districts.

Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, more than 4.25 lakh people have received training and modern toolkits. Work is also underway to develop 12 industrial parks ranging from 10 to 50 acres under the PLAGE scheme.

High-Tech Industries And Defence Corridors

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was primarily known as an agriculture-based state. Over the past nine years, however, it has emerged as a hub for high-tech industries.

Six nodes of the Defence Industrial Corridor are being developed in Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Kanpur. Nearly 200 MoUs have been signed in this sector so far, involving investments of approximately Rs 35 thousand crore and the potential creation of more than 55 thousand jobs.

North India’s first semiconductor unit is being established in the Yamuna Expressway region. This joint venture between HCL and Foxconn will involve an investment of more than Rs 3,700 crore.

The data centre industry is also expanding rapidly in the state. 8 Data Centre Parks are being established with investments worth Rs 30 thousand crore. The state has set a target of developing 5 gigawatts of capacity by 2030 and 40 gigawatts by 2047. The Yogi Government has actively engaged with global investors to attract investments into the state.

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Global Engagement And Employment Prospects

During the World Economic Forum 2026, MoUs worth Rs 2.94 lakh crore were signed in the sectors of AI, data centres and renewable energy. During visits to Singapore and Japan, MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were secured, while investment proposals worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore were received. These proposals are expected to create approximately 5 lakh employment opportunities.

These achievements demonstrate that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major destination for global investors and continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading growth engines.

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