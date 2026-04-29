PM Modi Says Ganga Expressway Will Drive Economic Growth, Connectivity & Jobs In Uttar Pradesh

ANI

Hardoi: On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In Uttar Pradesh today, not only are expressways being built, but the overall development of the state is progressing at an even faster pace.” Calling it the identity of a “New Uttar Pradesh,” he said the expressway will emerge as a new lifeline for the state’s economy, connectivity, and employment.

In his address, the Prime Minister made it clear that the Ganga Expressway is not merely a road project, but the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s economic, social, and industrial transformation - where development is moving ahead even faster than the speed of the expressway itself.

The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has received the gift of this expressway with the blessings of Maa Ganga. People can now reach the Sangam in a few hours and visit Kashi for darshan. He expressed happiness that the expressway has been named after Maa Ganga, symbolizing both the state’s heritage and its development.

He noted that earlier, farmers’ produce could not reach markets on time, but now through the expressway, products will reach markets faster, increasing farmers’ income. Products such as sports goods from Meerut, handloom from Hardoi, leather from Unnao, and amla from Pratapgarh will gain better market access.

The expressway will attract industries across 12 districts and create employment opportunities for youth. Built within just five years, work has already begun on plans to extend it beyond Meerut up to Haridwar. It will also be connected with other expressways to create a comprehensive network.

The Prime Minister said that infrastructure expansion in Uttar Pradesh is happening rapidly today. There has been unprecedented progress in expressways, airports, industrial corridors, and defense manufacturing. A total of 21 airports are being developed in the state, including 5 international airports.

Major projects like the BrahMos missile are giving a new identity to the state’s industrial strength. Once labeled a “BIMARU” state, Uttar Pradesh is now moving rapidly toward becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. With new opportunities in investment, industry, and employment, the state’s image has transformed, and it has become a major destination for investors.

The Prime Minister said, “No one could not have even imagined industrial corridors during earlier governments. Earlier there was migration; today investor summits are being held. Of all mobile phones manufactured in India, more than half are produced in Uttar Pradesh alone. Uttar Pradesh has changed the old style of politics. This is the sacred land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Previous governments had made crime and lawlessness the identity of the state. Those who have lost power are now trying again to divide UP and society.”

He alleged that they are anti-women and had opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He added that these opposition parties are unhappy with UP’s increasing representation, and after reaching Parliament with people’s votes, they stand with those who criticize Uttar Pradesh.