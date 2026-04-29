PM Modi Lauds UP’s Expanding Expressway Network As Foundation Of New Development Model | ANI

Hardoi: On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed a glimpse of Uttar Pradesh’s future development model. While visiting the exhibition set up by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEDA) at the event venue, the Prime Minister gathered detailed information about the expressway network being developed in the state, its industrial potential, and the integration of cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally briefed the Prime Minister on the expressway network being developed in the state, its strategic utility, and future plans. The Prime Minister appreciated this extensive network, describing it as the foundation of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’.

During the exhibition, UPEDA officials also presented a detailed overview of industrial development plans linked to the expressway network.

The UPEDA exhibition was not limited to infrastructure alone but also showcased glimpses of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and religious heritage. Tableaux depicting the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Sangam, an art gallery, the bird sanctuary of Pratapgarh, a meditative statue of Mahatma Buddha, and various temples captured the Prime Minister’s attention.

The exhibition highlighted that along with development, equal importance is being given to tradition and culture in the state.

The exhibition also presented the entire construction process of the Ganga Expressway, the 12 districts along its route, and the connectivity it will provide. It was explained that the expressway will not only facilitate faster travel but will also serve as a means for regionally balanced development.

The UPEDA exhibition also detailed plans for industrial corridors and logistics hubs to be developed along the Ganga Expressway. Through these projects, the state aims to attract large-scale investments and generate employment opportunities.

The exhibition clearly demonstrated that the Ganga Expressway is not merely a road project but is set to become the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s economic transformation.

Through industrial development, improved connectivity, and regional balance, this project will take the state to new heights.