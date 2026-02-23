PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor And Meerut Metro As CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Him As Architect Of New India | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro projects in Meerut | X - @PIB_India

Meerut, February 22: CM Yogi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the architect of new and modern India. He said, "Global leaders are widely appreciating the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat', under which, along with world-class infrastructure, the benefits of government schemes are being ensured for every section of society, especially the poor and deprived, farmers, women and youth."

Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister’s work style, CM said, "No minister reviews departmental work as rigorously as the Prime Minister reviews development works across the country."

CM Yogi was addressing the gathering in Mohiuddinpur, Meerut, on Sunday on the occasion of the inauguration of the complete 'Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' corridor and 'Meerut Metro' by the Prime Minister.

Gift ahead of Holi

CM said, "Just before Holi, the Prime Minister has gifted the Namo Bharat train along with the Meerut Metro. This gift further strengthens the foundation of 'Viksit Bharat', where advanced infrastructure showcases the nation’s strength. Earlier, travelling from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge, often taking 4-5 hours due to heavy traffic jams. Today, a 12-lane expressway connects Delhi and Meerut, reducing travel time to just 45-50 minutes. With the launch of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Metro, this distance will shrink even further."

He added that modern, safe and fast public transport, through Namo Bharat, Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat, has become India’s new identity. The Prime Minister recently laid the foundation stone of a new semiconductor plant in Gautam Buddha Nagar, showing that under his leadership India is continuously preparing for future challenges.

Global praise at AI Summit

CM Yogi said, "At the recently held 'India AI Impact Summit' in New Delhi, heads of state and representatives from over 100 countries participated and praised the Prime Minister’s vision and its effective implementation."

Referring to remarks by Emmanuel Macron, he said Macron spoke at length about the success of Digital India, noting that India achieved something no other country could, providing digital identity to 140 crore people and creating a One Health infrastructure that has extended Ayushman Bharat health coverage to 50 crore people. The Chief Minister said that this reflects the Prime Minister’s foresight, where the 'Viksit Bharat' vision prioritises the deprived while ensuring benefits reach every section without discrimination. Today, the world’s attention is drawn towards Digital India.

Focus on infrastructure expansion

The Chief Minister said, "The Prime Minister’s focus on cutting-edge infrastructure forms the cornerstone of Viksit Bharat that the world discusses. Rapid expansion of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, metro networks, Vande Bharat trains, waterways, expressways and dedicated freight corridors has made life easier for citizens."

He recalled how the country functioned before 2014 and noted that the Prime Minister has recently chaired the 50th monitoring meeting for infrastructure projects, something that was absent earlier. Under this modern "PRAGATI" system, ideas are generated and decades-pending projects worth ₹85 lakh crore have been completed on the ground within just ten years.

Request for further inaugurations

CM Yogi mentioned Uttar Pradesh’s first sports university in Meerut, named after Major Dhyan Chand, whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister. The university will be ready by April, with classes already underway. He also said the Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) is nearly complete and was also initiated by the Prime Minister. The people of the state wish for both inaugurations to be done by the Prime Minister. He further requested that the foundation stone for the new Noida Metro route and its inauguration after completion be done by the Prime Minister as well.

CM paid tribute to Meerut’s historic land, which witnessed India’s first war of independence. He recalled revolutionaries like Dhan Singh Gurjar, Rao Kadam Singh, Shahmal and Matadin Valmiki, who gave the call for freedom from this very soil. On this occasion, several Union and state ministers, MPs and public representatives were present.

Prime Minister dedicates development projects worth ₹12,930 crore to the nation

From Meerut, the Prime Minister dedicated development projects worth ₹12,930 crore to the nation. He inaugurated the Namo Bharat sections from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar (5 km) in Delhi and from Meerut South to Modipuram (21 km), dedicating the complete Delhi-Meerut corridor to the nation. He also gifted the Meerut Metro (21 km from Meerut South to Modipuram). Earlier, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister visited an exhibition.

PM and CM travel on the Metro

The Chief Minister welcomed the Prime Minister at the Shatabdi Nagar helipad in Meerut. The PM travelled by Metro from Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar along with the Chief Minister and interacted with differently-abled children, school students, medical students and other passengers.