PM Modi Inaugurates 594 Km Ganga Expressway, Boosting UP Growth | ANI

Hardoi: On the occasion of the inauguration of the country’s largest Ganga Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The foundation stone laid by the Prime Minister in December 2021 has now taken a concrete shape. This 594-kilometre-long expressway will serve as a major medium for the progress of farmers, employment for youth, preservation of faith and culture, and the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh. Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, this modern infrastructure has been shaped with the contribution of more than 1 lakh farmers from 12 districts."

He added, "Along the expressway, integrated industrial clusters and logistics hubs are being developed at 27 locations, which will not only accelerate connectivity but also open new avenues for investment and employment. This expressway, a symbol of the foresight of the double engine government, is taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights."

Chief Minister emphasized that the commitment of the double engine government is that every project whose foundation is laid will also be ensured completion and inauguration.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated, "The grand inauguration of this major infrastructure project ‘Ganga Expressway’ is being completed today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expressway whose foundation was laid by the Prime Minister in December 2021 is now being realized with its inauguration."

CM Yogi described the sacred land of Hardoi as a place of faith associated with Prahlad, a great devotee of Lord Vishnu, and the Narasimha avatar, and said, it is a matter of pride to have this historic occasion at such a holy site. Even during the challenging phase of the global pandemic COVID-19, the vision given by the Prime Minister to maintain continuous momentum from land acquisition to construction and to complete the project within a stipulated time has now fully materialized before us.

Chief Minister informed, "As the country is witnessing the realization of the vision of a New Bharat, the modern infrastructure being developed in New Uttar Pradesh is not only making travel easier but is also taking the economy to new heights. This transformation is the result of translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision into reality through clear policy, clean intent, and effective implementation."

He further informed, "Before 2017, the state was entangled in an environment of familism, casteism, riots, anarchy, curfews, and mafia rule, where even imagining development, employment, and investment was difficult. However, in the past 9 years, under the efforts of the double engine government, a vast network of approximately 4 lakh kilometres of expressways, highways, district roads, and rural roads has been developed in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, interstate connectivity has been strengthened, and every district headquarters has been connected with four-lane roads, while each block and tehsil headquarters has been successfully linked with four-lane and two-lane roads."

Chief Minister said, by inaugurating the country’s first rapid rail between Delhi and Meerut, the Prime Minister has accomplished a historic task of reducing distances. The efforts made to advance the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh are now clearly visible on the ground in the form of expressways, rapid rail, inland waterways, metro systems, and dedicated freight corridors of the railways, which are a testament to the strength of the double engine government.

He added, "The expressways being developed in the state are not limited to reducing distances but are also linked with major industrial projects such as the Defence Manufacturing Corridor. This is why these expressways are emerging as powerful mediums for the progress of farmers, employment for youth, preservation of faith and culture, and overall prosperity of the state."

Chief Minister said, "27 integrated industrial clusters and logistics hubs are being developed along the Ganga Expressway, which will open new avenues of investment and employment in the state. For the construction of this 594-kilometre-long expressway, approximately 18,000 acres of land have been obtained from farmers, while about 7,000 acres of additional land have been acquired for the industrial clusters and logistics hubs to be developed along it."

He added, more than one lakh farmers across 12 districts, from Meerut to Prayagraj, have made significant contributions by providing land for this project, for which he expressed his gratitude. It is due to this participation and transparent land acquisition policy that this ambitious project has been completed today. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister, and its inauguration is also being carried out by him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Ganga Expressway by pressing a button. The Prime Minister first reached the venue and carried out a plantation drive, after which he also visited the exhibition organized by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

This exhibition showcased the Ganga Expressway as well as the expanding expressway network in the state in detail. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with him on this occasion. During the public gathering, the Chief Minister presented a symbolic idol of Maa Ganga to the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Nitin Agarwal, Aseem Arun, Rajni Tiwari, and other dignitaries were present.