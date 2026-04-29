PM Modi Inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group-Led Corridor Unlocks Eastern UP’s Potential

ANI

Hardoi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway, one of India’s largest greenfield infrastructure projects that was completed in less than 3.5 years, connecting Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) with Prayagraj in the eastern region of the country’s most populous state.

For decades, eastern UP has remained underdeveloped despite its demographic and economic potential. The expressway is set to unlock this latent potential by improving access, reducing distances and integrating the region more closely with the state’s growth corridors. The project will reduce travel time from about 11 hours to nearly six hours and open new economic opportunities across the state. The expressway has deployed AI-enabled camera systems to provide advanced alerts and enhance road safety.

A 3.5 km stretch in Shahjahanpur district has been developed as a dedicated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), facilitating aircraft landing and strengthening the corridor’s strategic capabilities.

Spanning 12 districts, the six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will improve access to markets, healthcare, education and tourism hubs. For families, this means quicker access to essential services, and for businesses, faster connections to markets.

Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), the roads arm of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), developed 464 km, or nearly 80 per cent of the alignment, deploying over 12,000 workers at peak construction. The remaining stretch was developed by IRB Infrastructure.

According to the UP government's estimates, the expressway is expected to generate ₹25,000–30,000 crore in annual logistics savings, create around 3 lakh jobs over the next decade and contribute over ₹1 lakh crore to the state’s GDP, while improving freight velocity and reducing inventory holding costs across sectors.

The trunk corridor will strengthen trade flows by enabling faster movement of agricultural produce and goods. Farmers and small businesses stand to benefit from improved market access and better price realisation.

The expressway also strengthens UP’s industrial and agricultural connectivity while improving access to religious destinations such as Prayagraj and Varanasi, supporting spiritual tourism and local livelihoods.

Expected to benefit over 8 crore people, the corridor will improve connectivity, shorten journeys, and support sustained economic growth across UP.

Key Features:

Length: 594 km & 3564 lane km (6 Lanes, but expandable to 8 Lanes) connecting 12 districts, 519 villages, 8 crore people.

Developers: Adani Enterprises Ltd. has developed 464 km (80%), IRB Infrastructure Ltd. has developed 130 km (20%)

Start-End Points: Prayagraj to Meerut

Economic Benefits:

· Time Saving: 5 hours (Reduced from 11 hours to 6 hours) from Prayagraj to Meerut

· Fuel Saving: Approx 30%

· Employment Generation: The Ganga Expressway is expected to generate roughly 3,00,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over a 10-year period, according to the UP government’s estimates.

Industrial Corridors: The Government of Uttar Pradesh is establishing 11 industrial corridors across all 12 districts — Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj — creating millions of jobs over time.

Spiritual Tourism Economy: To connect 7 major tourist destinations — Garhmukteshwar, Kalkidham, Belhadevi, Chandrika (Shakti Peeth), Triveni Sangam, boosting tourism economy in the region.