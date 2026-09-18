PM Modi Birthday: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings, Prays For His Good Health And Long Life

Yogi Adityanath conveyed birthday wishes to Narendra Modi and prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and longevity | File Pic

Lucknow, September 17, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on his social media account ‘X’, the CM wished the Prime Minister good health and a long, successful life.

CM Extends Birthday Greetings

Chief Minister wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, our guide, the world’s most popular statesman, visionary of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Architect of New India’ and one who is dedicated to the continuous national mission of bringing a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security and self-respect into the lives of 145 crore Indians.”

Chief Minister wrote, “Your life, dedicated to the sacred resolve of ‘Nation First’, diligence in action and public welfare, is a source of inspiration for realizing the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Under your leadership, India is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige.”

Prayers For PM’s Long Life

Chief Minister prayed to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram to bless the Prime Minister with good health and a long, successful life.