 PM Modi Birthday: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings, Prays For His Good Health And Long Life
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PM Modi Birthday: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings, Prays For His Good Health And Long Life

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for his good health and long life. He said Modi’s leadership is helping India set benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige while advancing the goal of Viksit Bharat.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
PM Modi Birthday: CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings, Prays For His Good Health And Long Life
Yogi Adityanath conveyed birthday wishes to Narendra Modi and prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and longevity | File Pic

Lucknow, September 17, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on his social media account ‘X’, the CM wished the Prime Minister good health and a long, successful life.

CM Extends Birthday Greetings

Chief Minister wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, our guide, the world’s most popular statesman, visionary of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Architect of New India’ and one who is dedicated to the continuous national mission of bringing a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security and self-respect into the lives of 145 crore Indians.”

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Chief Minister wrote, “Your life, dedicated to the sacred resolve of ‘Nation First’, diligence in action and public welfare, is a source of inspiration for realizing the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Under your leadership, India is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige.”

Prayers For PM’s Long Life

Chief Minister prayed to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram to bless the Prime Minister with good health and a long, successful life.

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