'Playing With Interests Of 25 Crore People': CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks SP Over House Ruckus

मा0 मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, दिनांक 04 अगस्त 2026 को विधान सभा, लखनऊ में आयोजित उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के मानसून सत्र के अवसर पर। | File Pic

Lucknow, August 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized Samajwadi Party legislators and other Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session. Launching a sharp attack on what he described as the uncivil conduct of SP legislators, he stated, "The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition is unconstitutional and shameful. By disrupting the proceedings of the House, the Opposition is playing with the interests of 25 crore people of the state, and every resident of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing it."

He said, "During the Monsoon Session, every member had an excellent opportunity to discuss issues concerning the sentiments and interests of 25 crore people in the House. However, those who have no faith in democratic values insult and undermine all institutions that strengthen parliamentary democracy. This conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition is not only unconstitutional but also shameful."

The Chief Minister added that the agenda of the House had already been finalized during the meeting of party leaders and the Business Advisory Committee. However, members of the Opposition did not show interest in even a single legislative proposal or supplementary budget-related proposal listed on the agenda. Instead, they are trying to waste the valuable time of the House by raising unnecessary issues.

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The Chief Minister stated, "Even before the House convened, during the meeting of party leaders, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and I had assured everyone that every proposal brought before the House under the Rules would be discussed, and the government would respond to them. However, the Samajwadi Party and other Opposition parties have no faith in discussion, constitutional values, or the high traditions of the House. By continuously disrupting the proceedings of the House, they are playing with the interests of the state's 25 crore people."

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In his address, the Chief Minister assured the House that the government is prepared to discuss every issue. He informed, "The government wishes to hold meaningful discussions on every issue that the Chair invites for discussion under the Rules because our government is committed to public welfare. However, Opposition parties have never believed in democratic values. Instead, they deliberately seek to undermine the dignity of the House and make a mockery of democracy. They are continuously vitiating the atmosphere of the House. The people of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing this undemocratic conduct of the Samajwadi Party."