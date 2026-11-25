Pillai University's Dream Debut Ends With Historic West Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Win | File Pic

Noida/Mumbai: Pillai University scripted history by winning the AIU West Zone Inter-University Women’s Volleyball Championship 2026-27, becoming the youngest university to claim the prestigious title. The tournament witnessed participation from 117 universities across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Making its debut, Pillai University began its campaign in the knockout stage and won all six rounds in straight sets (3-0), qualifying for the final league without dropping a single set. It defeated Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, and Bhakta Kavi Narsinh Mehta University, Junagadh, both former top-four finishers.

Pillai's only setback came against defending champions Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar, losing 2-3 in a five-set thriller. The team bounced back to defeat hosts Swarnim Gujarat Sports University 3-0 and secure the championship.

Captain Mrunal Agarkar, a first-year B.Com student, was named the tournament's Best and Most Valuable Player. Pillai also became the first university from Mumbai to win the title and the only Maharashtra university to reach the final league.

Director of Sports Padmakshan Padmanabhan led the team alongside Chief Coach V.M. Sheejith and Assistant Coach Manoj Seegu. They credited the players' hard work and the support of Chairman Dr. K.M. Vasudevan Pillai and Deputy CEO Franav Pillai for the historic achievement.