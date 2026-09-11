PIB Lucknow, UP Information Department Host Media Dialogue With Kerala Journalists To Boost Cultural Exchange | X - dayalg343

Lucknow, September 11: A ‘Media Samvaad’ program was organized jointly by the Press Information Bureau, Lucknow (PIB) and the Uttar Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department under the joint aegis of both departments. The program was organized with media representatives from Keralam. The program aimed to promote mutual dialogue and exchange of experiences, understand each other’s culture and development journey, and gain insights into media functioning.

It also aimed to strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ and promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

A delegation of media representatives from leading electronic and print media organizations of Keralam, led by the Press Information Bureau, Lucknow, visited Lucknow. During the visit, journalists from Keralam gained an understanding of the culture, development and governance model of Uttar Pradesh. They particularly showed interest in Uttar Pradesh’s law and order model.

They learned about the concrete efforts to strengthen law and order in the state, as well as the government’s dialogue with the public and mechanisms for receiving feedback.

The journalists from Uttar Pradesh expressed interest in the education system of Keralam and the reasons behind its better performance. Representatives from both sides also shared their experiences regarding media functioning and coverage of local and public-interest issues.

During the program, they also discussed the relationship between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, and the role of cinema in promoting cultural exchange across the country.

The program was held under the direction of Director, Information, Vishal Singh, and Director, PIB Lucknow, Dileep Kumar Shukla. Director, PIB Keralam Ms V. Parvathy, and Additional Director, Information, Uttar Pradesh Information Department, Arvind Kumar Mishra, also participated in the program.