PIB Dehradun To Organise Regional Media Workshop 'Vartalaap' In Chamoli On August 20 | X - PIBDehradun

Dehradun, Aug 18: Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will organise a one-day regional media workshop ‘Vartalaap’ in Gopeshwar, Chamoli district, for print, electronic and digital media professionals working in rural and border areas on 20th August.

‘Vartalaap’ is one of the flagship outreach and dialogue programmes of the Press Information Bureau. Its objective is to provide media professionals working in remote and rural areas with authentic and fact-based information about the welfare schemes, policies and achievements of the Central Government. The workshop serves as an effective bridge between the local media and the Government, enabling accurate and authentic information about government initiatives to reach citizens at the last mile.

The special ‘Vartalaap’ programme is being organised to mark 12 years of the Central Government’s commitment to public service, good governance and welfare of the poor. During the workshop, detailed discussions will be held on the positive transformation witnessed in the country’s infrastructure and socio-economic sectors over the past decade and more.

Mr. Sanjeev Sundriyal, Assistant Director, PIB Dehradun, said that the primary objective of the workshop is to establish a stronger and more vibrant dialogue between the Government’s information machinery and the local media fraternity, so that the welfare-oriented policies and initiatives of the Central Government can be effectively communicated to people at the grassroots level. He said that such workshops will continue to be organised periodically across all districts of Uttarakhand, enabling journalists to obtain accurate information about the progress of various Central Government schemes and the benefits accruing to citizens from them.

The workshop will place special emphasis on Central Government initiatives related to women’s empowerment, farmer empowerment, youth empowerment, healthcare, GI tags and One District One Product (ODOP). Experts from various fields, senior administrative officials and experienced journalists will participate in the programme and share their valuable insights, while highlighting the role of development journalism in informing and empowering society.

The workshop will also focus particularly on the four major pillars of the country’s development—poor and vulnerable sections, farmers, youth and women. Information will be shared on several important schemes and initiatives, including E20 fuel, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Self-Help Groups, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Health Mission, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, GI tags and One District One Product.

Local media professionals will also have an opportunity to interact directly with subject-matter experts and officials from the concerned departments. This interaction will help journalists gain a better understanding of the functioning of various schemes and their impact at the local level, thereby enabling more informed and effective coverage of development initiatives.

PIB Dehradun

Government of India

Press Release, Dated: 18.08.2026