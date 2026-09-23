 Paisley Opens New Flagship Boutique In Lucknow, Celebrating 25 Years Of Design Heritage
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HomeUttar-pradeshPaisley Opens New Flagship Boutique In Lucknow, Celebrating 25 Years Of Design Heritage

Paisley Opens New Flagship Boutique In Lucknow, Celebrating 25 Years Of Design Heritage

Paisley has inaugurated its new flagship boutique in Lucknow to mark 25 years of its design journey. Located at the Uttar Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board premises, the store offers traditional Indian textiles including Lucknow Ikat, Ajrakh, Silk, Chikankari and Kalamkari, along with customised designs and bespoke stitching services.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Paisley Opens New Flagship Boutique In Lucknow, Celebrating 25 Years Of Design Heritage
Paisley Opens New Flagship Boutique In Lucknow, Celebrating 25 Years Of Design Heritage | AI Representational Image

Lucknow, 23 September 2026: Paisley, a renowned name in Indian traditional textiles, craftsmanship and contemporary design, has marked 25 years of its design journey with the grand opening of its new flagship boutique in Lucknow.

The new boutique, located on the first floor of the Uttar Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board premises at 8, Tilak Marg, Butler Road, Dalibagh, Lucknow, was inaugurated by Mr. Siddharth Yadav, Joint CEO, Khadi Board, and Mr. M. K. Diwakar, Deputy CEO, Khadi Board, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The new store offers an extensive and curated collection of traditional Indian textiles and crafts, including authentic Lucknow Ikat, Ajrakh, Silk, Chikankari, Kalamkari, Handloom and Handwoven fabrics, along with a wide range of traditional textiles sourced from different parts of India.

The boutique also provides custom stitching, bespoke designs, personalised fittings and individual customisation, allowing customers to create distinctive ensembles tailored to their personal style and preferences.

With this new flagship boutique, Paisley aims to create a unique design destination in Lucknow for fashion enthusiasts and those who appreciate India's rich textile and handicraft traditions. The boutique brings together heritage, contemporary design and personalised style, offering customers an experience that celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian craftsmanship.

Regards,

Archana Maheshwari

Paisley – The Design Studio

PRESS RELEASE, 23 September 2026

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