Over 85 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam On Makar Sankranti

Prayagraj: The second major Snan of the Magh Mela, Makar Sankranti, was celebrated with great devotion on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj on January 14, even though the Magh Mela administration officially recognizes January 15 as the main Snan day.

Owing to the observance of Shatila Ekadashi on Wednesday and the auspicious timing for the Makar Sankranti Snan beginning in the afternoon, a steady stream of devotees began arriving at the ghats early in the morning to take the holy dip.

According to Magh Mela Officer Rishiraj, the number of devotees had crossed 50 lakhs by noon, and by Wednesday evening, those who traditionally observe January 14 as Makar Sankranti had exceeded 85 lakhs.

In view of the massive turnout, the already alert Magh Mela administration further strengthened public facilities. A total of 24 bathing ghats have been constructed for devotees, with their length extended to 3.69 km. The ghat area has also been expanded through dredging, as carried out during the Mahakumbh. To ensure convenience for women pilgrims, over 1,200 changing rooms have been constructed along the ghats. For the first time, temporary foldable canopy-style changing rooms have also been installed near permanent ghats. Additionally, three control centers have been set up for continuous monitoring at the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), Police Lines, and the District Collectorate.

The roadways and railways are working in close coordination with the Mela administration to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. District Magistrate Prayagraj, Manish Kumar Verma, informed that 1,800 roadways buses have been deployed, with QRTs on standby to handle emergencies.

To further facilitate travel, the railways are operating eight ring rail service trains throughout the Mela period. Additionally, 16 trains have been provided with temporary two-minute halts at Prayagraj Rambagh and Jhusi stations. A single-entry system has been implemented at station entry points to manage crowds effectively. At Prayagraj Junction, 18 passenger shelters with a combined capacity of 1.20 lakh passengers have been constructed, and 1,186 CCTV cameras have been installed across the railway premises to ensure safety and surveillance.