Over 2,100 Prerna Canteens In UP Create Business Opportunities For Rural Women, Support 10,000 Families | File Pic

Lucknow, October 5: The daily footfall of people visiting government offices is now becoming a source of income for rural women. In Uttar Pradesh, more than 2,100 Prerna Canteens have emerged as a new platform for employment and business for women from self-help groups. Along with this, they have now become a source of support for 10,000 families.

Operating in government premises such as Vikas Bhawans, collectorates and block offices, these canteens have created a permanent local market for the groups. Through this initiative, being implemented with the support of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), women are getting opportunities to run businesses in their own areas.

The daily footfall at government offices is becoming the foundation of business for Prerna Canteens. The movement of employees and visitors is providing the canteens with a local customer base. This is giving women from self-help groups employment as well as experience in running a business.

The notable aspect is that instead of requiring groups to search for markets far from their areas, a platform to conduct business is being provided to them within government premises themselves.

With the expansion of Prerna Canteens to the block level, village-based self-help groups are getting opportunities to conduct business locally. By linking government premises with rural livelihoods, a new market has been created here for the products and services of the groups. Through this initiative, emphasis is also being placed on connecting women with entrepreneurship rather than limiting them only to the operation of canteens.

The Prerna Canteens network has now reached health centers and government offices. In addition to Vikas Bhawans, collectorates and block offices, canteens are also being operated on the premises of PHCs and CHCs. This provides food and refreshments not only to employees and visitors to government offices but also to people visiting health centers. This expansion has further widened employment opportunities for self-help groups.

Emphasis is being placed on giving the canteens a systematic structure and providing women with better facilities to run their businesses. Through model canteens, efforts are being made to advance employment through business and entrepreneurship.

Arun Kumar, Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, said that through Prerna Canteens, clean, nutritious and affordable home-style food and refreshments are being provided to employees and visitors. In this way, the canteens are meeting the needs of government premises on the one hand while also serving as a source of employment for women from self-help groups on the other.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of self-reliance and women’s empowerment, expanding Prerna Canteens is an important initiative to connect rural women with local employment and business opportunities. By linking the regular needs of government premises with the livelihoods of rural women, this model provides a common platform for employment, services, and markets.