Over 1.62 Lakh UP Schools Complete Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating, Kanpur Dehat Tops With 83.17% | File Image

Lucknow, October 5: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, schools across UP have shown widespread participation in promoting cleanliness, green surroundings and environmental awareness. In ‘Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating 2026-27’, as of October 5, the process has begun in 1,86,196 of the state's 2,66,408 schools; 1,79,793 schools have registered, and 1,62,054 schools have completed participation. The state's completion percentage stands at 60.83%.

This status of SHVR 2026-27 underlines the widespread participation of schools in Uttar Pradesh towards cleanliness, green surroundings and environmental awareness. Several districts have shown active participation in clean and green schools by delivering notable performances.

Through SHVR, schools' participation in prescribed activities and standards to promote a clean and green school environment is recorded. The district-wise report reflects the status of schools across all 75 districts of the state.

As per the district-wise figures, Kanpur Dehat ranks first in the state with a completion percentage of 83.17%. Of the district's 2,876 schools, 2,392 have recorded completion. Muzaffarnagar ranks second with 82.24%, while Bhadohi ranks third with 77.62%. Kaushambi follows at 75.22%, and Lalitpur at 73.78%, both among the top five.

Based on the completion percentage, the top 10 include Kanpur Dehat (83.17%), Muzaffarnagar (82.24%), Bhadohi (77.62%), Kaushambi (75.22%), Lalitpur (73.78%), Barabanki (73.52%), Rampur (71.90%), Mau (71.50%), Bulandshahr (70.25%) and Saharanpur (68.90%). Schools participated widely from Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh. Completion percentages were 67.58% in Varanasi, 68.29% in Mirzapur, 68.51% in Sonbhadra, 60.83% in Gorakhpur, 70.25% in Bulandshahr, and 68.90% in Saharanpur. These figures reflect the active participation of schools across different regions towards clean and green schools.

Of the state's total 2,66,408 schools, the SHVR process began in 1,86,196 schools, while 1,79,793 schools registered and 1,62,054 schools completed the process. This figure underlines the widespread and active participation of schools across the state in SHVR 2026-27.

Quote:

"Clean and green schools are the foundation of a healthy and aware generation. Through SHVR, cleanliness, green surroundings and environmental awareness are being further strengthened in schools."

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

Quote:

"SHVR is an effective medium for making schools proactive towards cleanliness and environmental standards. Widespread participation will accelerate positive change towards clean and green schools."

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education